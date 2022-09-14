ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Jury deliberating in Stroud Twp. man's homicide trial

Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of shooting 2 people at his home in Stroud Twp. Randy Halterman is charged with shooting two intruders in his home and killing one of them, but he says he's innocent under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explosive device detonates during training at PA state prison, 5 techs hurt

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Pennsylvania, authorities said, leaving five bomb technicians injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. The training session was being conducted by the FBI’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 injured in explosion during training exercise at state prison in Montco

SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Multiple bomb technicians were injured Thursday after an explosion that happened during a training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County. FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners Thursday morning when a live training device unexpectedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of choking ex faces more charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with two assaults, home invasions

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
GLEN LYON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
SCRANTON, PA

