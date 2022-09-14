WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO