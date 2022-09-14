Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury deliberating in Stroud Twp. man's homicide trial
Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of shooting 2 people at his home in Stroud Twp. Randy Halterman is charged with shooting two intruders in his home and killing one of them, but he says he's innocent under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities release more details about explosion outside Pa. prison that injured 5
SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - What started as a training exercise at SCI Phoenix, a state prison in Montgomery County, turned into a tragic accident Thursday. An explosive device being installed by the bomb squad went off too soon and five people had to be sent to the hospital. Three were...
Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - The defense and prosecution have rested in a Monroe County homicide trial. Randy Halterman is accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home. One of them died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. Our cameras caught Halterman leaving the courtroom...
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Explosive device detonates during training at PA state prison, 5 techs hurt
SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Pennsylvania, authorities said, leaving five bomb technicians injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. The training session was being conducted by the FBI’s […]
FOX43.com
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
WFMZ-TV Online
5 injured in explosion during training exercise at state prison in Montco
SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Multiple bomb technicians were injured Thursday after an explosion that happened during a training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County. FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners Thursday morning when a live training device unexpectedly...
Man accused of choking ex faces more charges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]
Lockdown ends for several Allentown schools as juvenile with gun is arrested, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE 2: The lockdown Thursday morning of several Allentown schools began with a report at 8:49 a.m. that a person had a weapon near West Park in the 1500 block of Linden Street, city police report. “Based on the subsequent response and investigation, a juvenile involved in the incident was...
Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Man charged with two assaults, home invasions
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
