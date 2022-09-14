Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
visitmississippi.org
The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing
Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
fox40jackson.com
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s...
Stone Country Enterprise
Mississippi governor: Hinds County qualifies for disaster loans
(The Center Square) – Relief is coming to businesses in Hinds County affected by the Jackson water crisis. The U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Tate Reeves said, has approved a request for assistance to businesses who experienced economic losses stemming from near, or total, loss of water pressure in late August, following the flooding of the Pearl River, to be eligible for disaster loans.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
fox40jackson.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Mississippi
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners. The settlement says the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
desotocountynews.com
Four Mississippi schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Four schools in Mississippi were among the 297 schools across the nation named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
Entergy Mississippi pledges $3.2M to help customers with high bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high bills brought on primarily by high natural gas prices. While the effort will apply to all residential customers, it will focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes. “We not only want to alert our customers ahead […]
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
WLOX
How shopping at Goodwill helps all of South Mississippi
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
