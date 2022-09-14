ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
