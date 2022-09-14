ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision

Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Health
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8, free to public, new venue in 2022

Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement! In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days announces some thrilling news for the community and to those roots music enthusiasts.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
murfreesboro.com

Meet Blackman Elementary librarian, Michelle McDaniel

Michelle McDaniel is the librarian at Blackman Elementary. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, McDaniel explains how she loves building a rapport with students and helping them find the perfect book for their interests. Q: How long have you been with RCS?. A: This is year 26 with Rutherford County....
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU Requests Additional $20 million for Applied Engineering Building

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to ask the state for an additional $20 million for its Applied Engineering building project to cover inflationary increases in construction cost. MTSU received state approval last year for a new 89,000-square-foot, $54.9 million Applied Engineering Building that will serve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

