wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
newstalk941.com
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
wvlt.tv
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
TN baby born with half a heart gets life-saving surgery
A Mid-South baby born with half a heart gets a second chance at life.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
wgnsradio.com
Dr. Michael Stany talks about Ovarian Cancer, the symptoms, the treatment and more
Dr. Michael Stany discussed ovarian cancer, the signs, symptoms and the treatment. He also talked about different risk factors, genetics, age groups and more. Dr. Stany is part of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro and also works with patients at the Saint Thomas offices in Nashville, TN. He can be contacted at (615) 284-4646.
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
thunder1320.com
Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8, free to public, new venue in 2022
Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement! In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days announces some thrilling news for the community and to those roots music enthusiasts.
murfreesboro.com
Meet Blackman Elementary librarian, Michelle McDaniel
Michelle McDaniel is the librarian at Blackman Elementary. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, McDaniel explains how she loves building a rapport with students and helping them find the perfect book for their interests. Q: How long have you been with RCS?. A: This is year 26 with Rutherford County....
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Requests Additional $20 million for Applied Engineering Building
Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to ask the state for an additional $20 million for its Applied Engineering building project to cover inflationary increases in construction cost. MTSU received state approval last year for a new 89,000-square-foot, $54.9 million Applied Engineering Building that will serve...
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
California company wants to help improve Nashville’s traffic
The company LYT wants to use artificial intelligence to try and improve Nashville's heavy traffic.
