North Dakota State vs. Arizona schedule, TV information: How to watch college football game
The North Dakota State Bison and Arizona Wildcats play on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. College football Week 3 picks, predictions, odds:. Cal vs. Notre Dame | BYU vs. Oregon | Mich. St....
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
Maryland athletics announces changes to football stadium coming this fall
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD
AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3
Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
Michigan vs. UConn: Prediction and preview
Michigan gets back on the field in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season and will take on UConn in the final nonconference game of the season. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 p.m. Eastern time on ABC this Saturday. Michigan vs. UConn preview. Well, the Wolverines...
Michigan State unveils road uniforms for west coast visit to Washington
Michigan State will be wearing its all white uniforms for its road matchup against Washington on Saturday, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. Both teams are looking to stay undefeated, while Washington hopes to prove itself against a ranked, respected team. The Spartans sit at No. 11 in the...
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young weighs in on if 2022 will be a ‘chaos season’
College football’s landscape is always on the verge of change. A major upset one week could lead to a ripple effect in terms of chaos. A program that was viewed to finish dead last in the conference could end up being a surprise. A team that was dubbed a preseason contender might be out of the College Football Playoff race before Week 4.
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
Michigan DB looking to break through this season with Wolverines
Makari Paige has had to adjust to the styles of multiple coordinators during his time at Michigan. He is now starting to learn from Co-DC/ DB coach Steve Clinkscale per Aaron McMann of Mlive. In Paige’s first year at Michigan, the DC was Don Brown, who used a lot of...
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Punt returner makes dumbest decision of the year in action vs. Missouri
The easiest yardage you can get in college football comes from touchbacks on punts and kickoffs. One Abilene Christian punt returner decided he would rather take the hard route. Rather than letting the ball bounce into the end zone and take the yardage, he called for a fair catch on...
Jack Plummer, former Purdue QB, talks about getting teammates prepared for road game against Notre Dame
Jack Plummer transferred out of Jeff Brohm’s program in Nov. of 2021, and went to Cal. He is now the starting quarterback there, and has been getting his teammates ready to take on Notre Dame per Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. Plummer has 546 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and...
