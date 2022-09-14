Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
Metro cleans up trash, hundreds of shopping carts from Brookmeade Park
Brookmeade residents have fought to have their nearby park cleaned up for months. They said around 80 unhoused residents are living in the park. On Friday, the city cleared it out.
Eater
Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts
A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
murfreesboro.com
Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm
The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Nashville Parent
Seniors Can Enjoy Half-Off Admission at Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21, Senior Day will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older. The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Branches Counseling Center Celebration
Congratulations to Branches Counseling Center Celebration for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 15th at 1pm. Branches Counseling Center Celebration is located at 1102 Dow Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-904-7170.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Minivan driver killed after driving onto I-24 in oncoming lane at South Church St. Interchange
(MURFREESBORO, TN) There was a fatal accident on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro during the early AM hours of Friday morning. The wreck involved a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, according to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 3:20 AM on Friday (09/16/22). The...
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
WSMV
Crews repair gas leak in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a large gas leak in Spring Hill. Police said the leak was caused by workers digging at the construction site of a new school along Wilkes Lane. The gas could be smelled throughout multiple neighborhoods in the area.
Nashville African Street Festival celebrates 40 years this weekend
Nashville’s African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend and organizers are celebrating 40 years.
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
