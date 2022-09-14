ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
Eater

Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts

A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm

The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
BELL BUCKLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
Nashville Parent

Seniors Can Enjoy Half-Off Admission at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21, Senior Day will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older. The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Branches Counseling Center Celebration

Congratulations to Branches Counseling Center Celebration for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 15th at 1pm. Branches Counseling Center Celebration is located at 1102 Dow Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-904-7170.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
WSMV

Crews repair gas leak in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a large gas leak in Spring Hill. Police said the leak was caused by workers digging at the construction site of a new school along Wilkes Lane. The gas could be smelled throughout multiple neighborhoods in the area.
SPRING HILL, TN
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
NASHVILLE, TN

