CultureMap Houston

Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side

Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
CultureMap Houston

Crafty Houston restaurateur dishes on his pita favorite coming to West U, plus hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Rafael Nasr joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Pita. First opened in 2019, Nasr and his mother Claudia will open their second location of the casual Lebanese restaurant this fall at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.
CultureMap Houston

New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio

One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio. The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.
CultureMap Houston

Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening

The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
CultureMap Houston

Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food

Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall. Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.
CultureMap Houston

New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village

A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend features a host of cultural celebrations, from Latino performing arts, a popular NPR political podcast, a milestone moment for the symphony, Hispanic heritage, jazz, and more. Meanwhile, movie fans who want to also enjoy the weather can enjoy outdoor screenings downtown, while music fans can take in cool...
CultureMap Houston

