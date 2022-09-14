Read full article on original website
Related
Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side
Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
Clever new online guide tracks Houston's Latino art events and performances
With Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) now underway, a convenient new calendar courtesy of a local nonprofit dials Houstonians into a host of Latino arts and culture events to celebrate the occasion. The calendar (find it here) is created and curated by Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural...
Celebrated Texas chocolatier pops up in River Oaks District with decadent, Oprah-approved treats
From Halloween candy to chocolate turkeys at Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day gift boxes, the holiday period from October to March provides prime time for eating chocolate. For that six-month period, Houstonians will have a new option for hand-painted bonbons that may look too pretty to eat but are also too delicious to ignore.
Fresh and organic Houston sports bar adds third and biggest location in Katy
More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy. Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crafty Houston restaurateur dishes on his pita favorite coming to West U, plus hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Rafael Nasr joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Pita. First opened in 2019, Nasr and his mother Claudia will open their second location of the casual Lebanese restaurant this fall at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir, shining career, and Houston roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio
One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio. The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.
Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening
The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston saddled with 10th highest inflation rate in U.S., says new study
By now everyone has heard plenty about the nine-letter word that’s on everybody’s mind these days — inflation. This reflects a rise in prices, for everything from gas and groceries and cars to health care, coupled with a decline in buying power. In August, the U.S. inflation...
Innovative Medical Center artist care program scores 2023 Texas Medal of Arts honor
After releasing initial details for next year’s Texas Medal of the Arts Awards (TMAA), the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) has revealed the full lineup of 2023 honorees — and Houstonians, especially artists or those in the Medical Center, will no doubt recognize one name. Taking place in venues...
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
Iconic River Oaks rummage sale makes colorful return with can't-miss estate pieces and fab finds
A popular shopping extravaganza that dates back to World War II is making a splash with its first event since the pandemic. The longtime Pink Elephant Sale, a local fixture organized by the River Oaks Garden Club, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hordes of shoppers from River...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food
Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall. Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.
New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale
A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St. To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony...
Cirque du Soleil leaps back into Houston with acrobatic action and serious clowning around
The world’s favorite circus/acrobatic/aerialist experience is headed back to Houston for high-flying acrobatics, dazzling spectacle, and some zany hijinks. Global phenomenon Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with a whimsical new show called Kooza, the beloved company’s tribute to the circus tradition. Kooza arrives at Sam Houston Race...
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts his big birthday with rare bottles and vintage bubbles
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village
A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend features a host of cultural celebrations, from Latino performing arts, a popular NPR political podcast, a milestone moment for the symphony, Hispanic heritage, jazz, and more. Meanwhile, movie fans who want to also enjoy the weather can enjoy outdoor screenings downtown, while music fans can take in cool...
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
New Buc-ee’s car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world’s longest
Today, the Buc-ee’s convenience store in Katy is home to the world’s longest car wash. But could a new Buc-ee’s car wash in Baytown soon knock the Katy operation off its pedestal next year?. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration shows Lake...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0