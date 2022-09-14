Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."

