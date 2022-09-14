Read full article on original website
One girl
2d ago
Set up trail cams or stake out the areas that it's happening. They know roughly when and where it's happening so other than allotting some resources it doesn't seem like it'd be that hard to figure out.
Bill Walser
2d ago
Sample some DNA. Might give clue as to what they might look like. DNA might be already in some database. Walmart bags? might work there. Check address of the local store employees.
American Citizen
2d ago
Do the officials also worry about all of the excrement in downtown Portland?
