The Independent

Who is Yvon Chouinard? The Patagonia founder who gave away his company to trust fighting climate change

The founder of the outdoor fashion brand Patagonia has given away the company to a charitable trust fighting climate change. Any profit not reinvested into the business will now go to organisations to fight the climate crisis, which is an estimated $100m (£87m) a year. Yvon Chouinard said in a public letter: “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.”The Patagonia Purpose Trust, which is led by the Chouinard family, will remain the company’s controlling shareholder but will only own 2 per...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Climate Action#Climate Change#The New York Times
Discovery

Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix

Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Surjit Singh Flora

Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes

Almost 70 percent of Americans have struggled to fall asleep or stay asleep because of anxieties around climate change and environmental issues, a recent survey found. The issue seems to be more pronounced for young people. Among survey respondents aged 18 to 24, nearly half say they “always” or “often” lose sleep over environmental worries. More than 2,000 adults responded to the survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally

A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
COLORADO STATE
lootpress.com

Climate change idea used to control citizens

The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction

GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change. The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe, droughts in places such as China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States – and pointed the finger at fossil fuels. “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” he said. “This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.”
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change

This week, several of the largest companies that profit from Australia’s carbon market called for changes to the system. They said the rules that govern the issuing of carbon credits to some projects were too lax and the market’s integrity should be improved. The companies operate projects under what are known as “landfill gas methods”. Using these methods, landfill gas companies capture and burn methane generated by decomposing rubbish, turning it into carbon dioxide – a less potent greenhouse gas. In return, they receive carbon credits. The industry’s decision to speak out is an important development. It shows a significant proportion of...
INDUSTRY

