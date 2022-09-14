ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Anna Wintour smiles and taps her foot to Lil Nas X performance in viral video: ‘Never seen Anna smile’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqUXu_0hvnmXyv00

A video of Anna Wintour dancing in her seat to a performance by Lil Nas X has amused viewers, with many claiming it’s the first time they’ve seen the Vogue editor smile.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok by Aerial Harris, who goes by the username @ xoaerialxo on the app, was taken at the “ Vogue World” party in New York’s Meatpacking District on Monday, in celebration of Vogue ’s 130th anniversary.

In the video, Wintour, who wore a floor-length patterned skirt, a red top, and her signature dark sunglasses for the occasion, could be seen sitting in the front row set up on the cobblestone catwalk, with Lil Nas X next to her on one side and Serena Williams seated on her other.

As the opening notes to the rapper’s song “Industry Baby” began to play, Williams began to clap her hands, while Wintour turned to Lil Nas X, who then began to sing the song from his seat next to her.

The beginning of the performance was met with a brief smile from Wintour, who began to tap her foot to the beat of the song.

The 23-year-old singer, who was dressed in wide-leg silver metallic pants and a matching top bedazzled in sequins, then stood up from his seat as he began to sing the song in earnest.

On TikTok, where the video has been viewed more than 3.4m times, viewers have shared their joy over the video, with many praising Lil Nas X for making Wintour smile, while others expressed their glee over the magazine editor’s dance moves.

@xoaerialxo

WHAT A PRODUCTION 🥹 #ChewTheVibes #nyfw #vogueworld #lilnasx #annawintour #serenawilliams #vogue #voguemagazine

♬ original sound - aerialdharris

“He made Anna smile,” one person wrote in the comments, while another said: “I’ve never seen Anna smile omg.”

“NOT ANNA WINTOUR STOMPING TO THE BEAT!!!” someone else wrote.

The video also prompted one person to suggest that the video captured the closest Wintour has “ever been to letting loose”.

“Anna is lowkey delighted,” one viewer claimed, while another said: “Awww look at her tapping her foot.”

According to someone else, Wintour’s subtle dance moves were proof that she was enjoying herself. “Anna’s foot tapping is the ultimate approval,” they wrote.

Lil Nas X’s performance at the event also proved to be just one reason for Wintour to smile, as another video uploaded by Harris showed the Vogue editor conversing with the rapper as they sat next to one another.

@xoaerialxo

safe to say Anna’s a fan #ChewTheVibes #nyfw #vogueworld #jaredleto #lilnasx #annawintour #vogue #voguemagazine #nyc #manhattan #meatpackingnyc #meatpackingdistrict

♬ original sound - aerialdharris

“Safe to say Anna’s a fan,” Ms Harris wrote in the caption of the video.

The video prompted amusement among viewers, with many agreeing that the normally stoic Wintour appeared to be fond of the rapper.

“Why have I never seen Anna this happy or intrigued,” one person noted.

Lil Nas X’s attendance at the Vogue party comes after he made his New York Fashion Week debut earlier in the week when he walked the runway at Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 show on 12 September.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit

Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Teyana Taylor Celebrates Daughter Junie's First Billboard in New York City: 'Proud Mom Tears'

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are parents to daughters Junie, 6½, and Rue, 2 Teyana Taylor is beaming with pride at daughter Junie's latest accomplishment. On Sunday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star shared photos and videos of her and daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, posing in front of Junie's first billboard. The budding model posed for luxury brand Fear of God's Essentials line, with her photo displayed on a billboard on New York City's Bleecker Street. "The best part of me is a reflection of my journey in life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Viral Video#Amusement#Vogue#Tiktok
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

FYI: There’s No Room In 2022 For Fans To Kiss Alicia Keys

During the Vancouver stop of Alicia Keys’ Alicia + Keys World Tour, a fan got risqué and grabbed the Grammy-winning musician’s face to kiss her on the cheek. The kiss happened during one of the most popular segments of the show, where Keys leaves the main stage and walks through the audience towards a smaller stage. In a video captured by Hollywood Unlocked, a woman can be seen grabbing Keys’ face and planting a giant kiss on her right cheek. Caught by surprise, Keys’ eyes widen as she continues to sing her New York anthem, “Empire State of Mind.” As a professional...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions

Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

845K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy