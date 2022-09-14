Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Madison police take suspect into custody for alleged attack outside Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old man in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant was taken into custody Thursday, the Madison Police Department said. MPD released two pictures of the suspect on social media earlier this week, describing the attack as unprovoked. MPD...
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the "mastermind" of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County.
Woman sentenced for concealing death of ‘Baby Theresa’
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced for concealing the death of 'Baby Theresa' in rural Dodge County more than a dozen years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they said attacked a 78-year-old in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s restaurant late last month. In an incident report Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said officers took the man into custody Thursday on tentative charges of physical abuse of an elderly person.
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
wwisradio.com
Madison Bystander Uses Narcan to Save a Mans Life
(Madison, WI) — A Madison bystander administered Narcan to a man who had overdosed Tuesday afternoon. Several 9-1-1 callers reported two men weren’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse at about 2:45 p-m. W-M-T-V reports the Narcan revived a 48-year-old man who told officers he and the second man had been using drugs. A 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is still being treated. No names have been released. Police haven’t announced the filing of any charges.
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
Winnebago jail inmate died of ruptured ulcer, review finds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical review has revealed that an inmate who died in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in April died from a ruptured ulcer. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th. Video evidence showed Reimann […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl found during Waunakee search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested in Waunakee Wednesday after police say a search resulted in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl being found. The Waunakee Police Department conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Fish St. and found counterfeit oxycodone capsules containing fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
nbc15.com
DOJ: Three Dane Co. residents accused of making false statements while buying firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County residents were charged Wednesday during a grand jury indictment for allegedly making false statements when they purchased firearms earlier this year, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said Fitchburg residents Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, were...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case. MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community’s help identifying him. The vehicle...
Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February
MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
Madison police looking for man who allegedly attacked 78-year-old at Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said attacked a 78-year-old man at a Culver’s. The incident occurred at the restaurant in the 2000 block of West Beltline Highway, and police said the attacker was not provoked. The suspect is described as being 5’7″ tall, with a heavier build. He appeared to be in...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Comments / 0