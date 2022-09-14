(Madison, WI) — A Madison bystander administered Narcan to a man who had overdosed Tuesday afternoon. Several 9-1-1 callers reported two men weren’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse at about 2:45 p-m. W-M-T-V reports the Narcan revived a 48-year-old man who told officers he and the second man had been using drugs. A 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is still being treated. No names have been released. Police haven’t announced the filing of any charges.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO