City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wwisradio.com

Madison Bystander Uses Narcan to Save a Mans Life

(Madison, WI) — A Madison bystander administered Narcan to a man who had overdosed Tuesday afternoon. Several 9-1-1 callers reported two men weren’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse at about 2:45 p-m. W-M-T-V reports the Narcan revived a 48-year-old man who told officers he and the second man had been using drugs. A 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is still being treated. No names have been released. Police haven’t announced the filing of any charges.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
WAUKESHA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Altoona homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
ALTOONA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl found during Waunakee search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested in Waunakee Wednesday after police say a search resulted in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl being found. The Waunakee Police Department conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Fish St. and found counterfeit oxycodone capsules containing fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
WAUNAKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case. MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community’s help identifying him. The vehicle...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
106.9 KROC

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
