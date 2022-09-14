ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Union Health to provide free cancer screening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash

VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
SULLIVAN, IN

