Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Union Health to provide free cancer screening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
985theriver.com
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
985theriver.com
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
Comments / 0