Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation
Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner. Najafi is...
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension
Several players around the league have expressed their displeasure with the NBA's ruling of Robert Sarver, including former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
CBS Sports
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA over Robert Sarver punishment: 'Our league definitely got this wrong'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the Robert Sarver situation on Wednesday, taking to Twitter to issue a brief statement in which he expressed his disappointment in how the league handled the matter. "Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out
The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
ESPN
Phoenix Suns' Sam Garvin granted authority to act as interim governor during Robert Sarver's suspension, sources say
Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin has been authorized by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to act with the authority of the team's interim governor during majority owner Robert Sarver's suspension, sources tell ESPN. Silver authorized Garvin's possession of that authority Wednesday night, and Garvin will continue to...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision
Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was among the several NBA players to react to saga of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynist remarks in the workplace. James took to Twitter to express his viewpoint. He...
