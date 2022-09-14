Read full article on original website
Ryder Set to Expand in Topeka
Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that will aid Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) in expanding its business in Topeka. Ryder — a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions — will build out and manage warehouse operations and provide transportation services on behalf of one of its supply-chain solutions customers.
‘Plug and Play Topeka’ Selects 12 Startups for 4th Round of Animal Health, Ag-Tech Accelerator Program
GO Topeka, the economic development group for Kansas’ capital city, announced that Plug and Play Topeka, a global innovation platform that creates industry-specific accelerator programs, has selected 12 startups to participate in the fourth cohort of its animal health and ag-tech program. These early-to-mid-stage startups hail from countries all over the world, including Singapore, Canada, Spain, the UK and Israel. The companies were selected following a pitch competition held virtually this month.
Mulvane Art Museum First in Kansas to Offer Enchroma Glasses for Color-Blind Visitors
The Mulvane Art Museum is the first museum in Kansas to offer eyewear by EnChroma, Inc., to visitors with color vision deficiencies, or “color blindness.” Thanks to EnChroma’s Color Accessibility Program, the Mulvane Art Museum’s permanent collection of more than 6,000 works of art will now be more accessible to color-blind visitors when on view. Starting Saturday, September 17, visitors to the Mulvane may check out the glasses free of charge at the first-floor gallery desk.
