No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders meet, order ceasefire -Kyrgyz presidency
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday.
Putin and Xi to meet at summit of authoritarian states that will embrace Iran
A major security and economic bloc will move closer to embracing Iran as a full-fledged member this week, an alignment that could ease the impact of any sanctions on Tehran, bolster its strategic position and strengthen the alliance led by Moscow and Beijing.Iran has for years sought to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trading and security alliance of mostly authoritarian states that aspires to be a Eurasian alternative to the G7.The summit will take place in the historic Silk Road crossroads city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.“There is only one way out of the dangerous spiral of problems...
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
EU parliament declares that Hungary — beloved of Trump and Tucker Carlson — no longer counts as a democracy
EU parliament members voted on Thursday to declare Hungary no longer a democracy. Hungary has grown increasingly authoritarian, inspiring many US conservatives. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson have high praise for Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orbán. EU lawmakers voted on Thursday to no longer view Hungary, a European country...
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been...
Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
EU lawmakers declare that Hungary is no longer a democracy
European Union lawmakers have declared that Hungary has become "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under the leadership of its nationalist government.
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping has started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic
Italy elections: 'It'll break my heart if energy costs shut my historic shop'
Pistachio, hazelnut and forest fruit - the flavours may have evolved and the recipes changed over the 93-year history of the Pipolo ice-creamery, but its mouth-watering presence on the seafront in Trieste has been a constant. Now, though, the energy crisis may finally force the outlet to close. Beside the...
Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
Meloni 'Unfit to Govern Italy' for Defending Orban, Critics Say
ROME (Reuters) -Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe. Meloni is widely expected to lead a conservative alliance, including her own...
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An honor guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Simonova’s coffin was draped in the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag, with a cuddly toy lion on top. Her nom de guerre was “Simba,” like the main character in the Disney cartoon “The Lion King.” Just a few days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Simonova spoke to The Associated Press in a trench in the Donbas region, where she had served for years alongside Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists.
Beyond Meeting Putin, Xi Promotes China as Asia's Security Leader at Summit
While the first meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia since Moscow launched a war on neighboring Ukraine has taken the spotlight of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Beijing has outlined a much more ambitious agenda for the high-level gathering. Xi's tour into...
Tigray War in Ethiopia Resumes After Ceasefire Violated
A man passes by a destroyed tank on the main street of Edaga Hamus, in the Tigray region, in Ethiopia, on June 5, 2021. (Yan Boechat/VOA)Yan Boechat/VOA. Following a breakout in fighting along the Tigray region border in Ethiopia a little more than a week ago, the five-month ceasefire between the central government and rebels has ended. According to the Ethiopian government and the local population, fighting took place around the town of Kobo, located in the north of Ethiopia. Since then, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have again started advancing south, which have led to armed clashes and a reported minimum of two new strikes by the Ethiopian Air Force on Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region. Both sides have accused the other as having violated the ceasefire first.
Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says
It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
