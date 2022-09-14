Read full article on original website
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
Buckingham Palace released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral
The photo, taken to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, was never previously released to the public.
What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death.Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Lying in stateThe lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.– Funeral service at Westminster AbbeyAt 8am, the congregation will begin to take their seats in the abbey.Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will...
Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral
Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.Overnight, the final members of the public queued to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall before her coffin is moved to the nearby...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen’s State Funeral, order of service confirms
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the State Funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed. The order of service for Monday’s elaborate ceremony shows that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and reign of the late British monarch, who died last Thursday aged 96.However, Prince Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, will not attend. There had been questions over whether the children would take part in the ceremony, due to their young age. The brother and...
Funeral will be ‘final and poignant goodbye’ to Queen, says Sturgeon
The Queen’s funeral will be a “final and poignant goodbye” to the late monarch, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister is attending the ceremony in London on Monday, which is expected to be watched in every corner of the globe with a raft of world leaders also making the trip to Westminster Abbey. Ms Sturgeon described it as “one of the most momentous occasions in recent history”.The service is the culmination of 10 days of events to commemorate the Queen’s life, the early portion of which took place north of the border, including her coffin lying in state in St...
Queen funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to the proceedings of the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
