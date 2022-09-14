The Mulvane Art Museum is the first museum in Kansas to offer eyewear by EnChroma, Inc., to visitors with color vision deficiencies, or “color blindness.” Thanks to EnChroma’s Color Accessibility Program, the Mulvane Art Museum’s permanent collection of more than 6,000 works of art will now be more accessible to color-blind visitors when on view. Starting Saturday, September 17, visitors to the Mulvane may check out the glasses free of charge at the first-floor gallery desk.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO