Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football players met one-on-one with some of their youngest and most devoted fans on Friday, Sept. 16. Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, dance team members and Seymour visited with students at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dubard School for Language Disorders. It was...
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala. “A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15. The night’s...
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg’s midtown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves - along with Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker, Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan and...
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools. Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive. “Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public...
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
Laurel Arts League awarded mini-grants to area high schools
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments. The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones and Laurel high schools, and Laurel Christian School. These...
Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates. Petal High...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
Perry Co. School District holds Homecoming parade, pep rally
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It is Homecoming week in New Augusta!. To celebrate, the school district held a homecoming parade through the downtown area on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Perry Central High School football team, homecoming court and marching band tossed out candy and other goodies to Bulldog fans cheering along the side of the road.
Game of the Week: Laurel at Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Both Laurel and Petal look to get back on track Friday after suffering their first loss of the season. “We definitely want to put it behind us but you know anytime the scoreboard is on, we want to win,” Petal head coach Allen Glenn said. “Whether...
USM’s School of Communication changes name to better reflect program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has recently made a change to one of its departments. What was previously known to the Golden Eagles as the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication is now known as the School of Media and Communication. Department Director Ed Simpson said the...
#14 Pearl River falls short to #4 Northwest Mississippi
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Player of the Week: FCAHS senior Keeghan Rodgers runs for 241 yards. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT. |. Player of the Week: FCAHS...
2 Pine Belt schools earn national recognition for excellence
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt schools - Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary School - were recognized by the United States Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon schools. Petal was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove...
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. 10pm Headlines 9/14. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Gametime! - Week 4
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 4 featured the final non-region matchups for many teams around the Pine Belt in another action-packed night of high school football. Here’s a look at the scores from around the area:. Petal (45) Laurel (40) Columbia (42) West Marion (0) South Jones (28) NE...
Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Joshua Adams, an Oak Grove High School Junior and boy scout, decided to give back to his old stomping grounds by rebuilding the seating area for his Eagle Scout project.
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
