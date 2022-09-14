Read full article on original website
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools. Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive. “Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public...
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates. Petal High...
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg’s midtown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves - along with Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker, Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan and...
I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October 2022 marks a year since the Mississippi Department of Transportation started resurfacing along I-59. The project covers a 14-mile span of roadway from the Lamar County line north to Moselle. To fix the roadway, they use a process called rubblization, a common process in...
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
Golf cart registration begins in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Owners of low-speed vehicles, such as golf carts, who wish to ride the roads in the City of Hattiesburg began registering to do so Thursday. Hattiesburg officials said that registration had been steady Thursday. “Our deputy clerks have registered several today and fielded a lot of...
Laurel Arts League awarded mini-grants to area high schools
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments. The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones and Laurel high schools, and Laurel Christian School. These...
Gov. Reeves to attend Jones Capital headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new corporate headquarters for Jones Capital, LLC. According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 306 Chevy Chase Dr., Jones Land in Midtown, in Hattiesburg.
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Courses allow caregivers to learn new...
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community. Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back. “The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and...
Atmos Energy to expand natural gas service in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some George County residents and businesses interested in switching to natural gas could soon have that option. Thursday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved an application from Atmos Energy to expand natural gas service in George County. The company currently serves Lucedale, and will now be able to widen its service area to include Agricola.
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
A student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. Gov. Reeves attends Jones Capital, LLC. headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg. #14 Pearl River falls short to #4 Northwest Mississippi. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. #14 Pearl River falls short to #4 Northwest Mississippi.
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s...
WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine to host Rural Health Summit
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is preparing to host a Rural Health Summit for the College of Osteopathic Medicine. The summit begins on Friday, Sept. 16, with a dinner for residency program participants, medical association board members and statewide elected officials. Carey will also show an award-winning...
North Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association issued a “boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon after a break in one of its water mains. The notice will affect about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road, the notice said. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here...
Sheriff Paul Mullins Speaks @ Chamber Breakfast
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins was the guest speaker for the Magee Chamber of Commerce breakfast, “Muffins with Mullins.”. Chamber...
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala. “A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15. The night’s...
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District is partnering with the Pine Forest Regional Library of Richton to provide free caregiver education for grandparents raising grandchildren. These courses are offered in the library, located at 210 Front Street, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, starting...
