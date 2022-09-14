Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company says it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials say it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects. Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, will construct the 1,800-megawatt, combined-cycle plant. Manchin and company CEO Gary Lambert announced the project at a news conference Friday. Lambert says the company is looking at several locations and hopes to select one later this year. More than 1,000 union jobs will be used during construction. The plant is expected to start operations later this decade.
kion546.com
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing no sign of fighting an action taken against her by a state ethics board over her actions surrounding her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser’s license. Friday was the deadline for Noem to say whether she would defend herself against evidence that she engaged in misconduct by taking a hands-on role in a state agency just after it had moved to deny her daughter the license. Three retired judges on the state’s Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe the Republican governor had committed malfeasance and engaged in a conflict of interest. The board took unspecified “action” against the governor.
kion546.com
Maryland students raise $40K to help build wells to bring water to South Sudan
FALLSTON, Maryland (WBAL) — Students in Harford County took a project took to heart, and it all started with a true story that came to life from a book. Many Americans may not consider clean drinking water a luxury, but it is for people who live in many parts of South Sudan.
Comments / 0