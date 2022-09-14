Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
NC State 27 Texas Tech 14: Box Score
#16 NC State improved to 3-0 after defeating Texas Tech 27-14 tonight. The Box Score is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
Things to Know about NC State’s Opponent: Texas Tech
The Wolfpack will host a Non-ACC Power 5 opponent tonight in Carter-Finley, for the first time since they beat Notre Dame in the rain in 2016. Here’s a few things to know about their opponent tonight: Texas Tech. Joey McGuire is the new head coach for Texas Tech in...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Games to keep an eye on today
Normally on Saturday morning during football season, this would be our how to watch post that let’s you know how to check out North Carolina’s game that day. However, the Tar Heels are off this week, getting a bye before their matchup with Notre Dame next weekend. The “Week Zero” matchup against Florida A&M gave UNC an extra week for the 12 games to be spread across. As a result, the Heels will get two bye weeks this year, and we’re crossing one off the list this weekend.
packinsider.com
History of the NC State vs. Texas Tech Football Series
The series between NC State and Texas Tech began all the way back in 1952, with the Red Raiders stomping the Wolfpack 7-54 in Lubbock. It would be 40 years before the two teams played one another again, but the two squads played each other in consecutive years in the 90’s and the 2000’s, with the Wolfpack winning all of them.
packinsider.com
NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren Met With Media After Thursdays Practice Prior to Texas Tech
NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after yesterdays practice prior to the Wolfpack’s matchup against Texas Tech tomorrow night. Here’s what he had to say:. The guy’s are excited…excited to play a night game at home…excited to play against a Big 12 opponent that has the same record as we do.
balldurham.com
Duke football: Wallace Wade Stadium will be packed!
After a 2-0 start that includes a thrilling win on the road over Northwestern, people are taking notice of Duke football. The media is beginning to talk about them more and the ACC and a national award even recognized one player (Jaylen Stinson) for his performance last week. But most importantly, Duke Blue Devils fans have noticed in a big way. Wallace Wade Stadium is sold out for today’s game with North Carolina A&T.
packinsider.com
NC State set to play Duke twice during regular season for only 3rd time in 10 years
Tobacco Road is the mecca of college basketball. I don’t even think anyone could argue that. So why is it that NC State doesn’t play a rival school that’s just 20 minutes down the road, twice per season, every season?. Well, that was the dumb decision made...
packinsider.com
2023 Running Back Kyron Jones Taking an Official Visit to NC State this Weekend
3-Star 2023 Running Back Kyron Jones (6’0″/190) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend. Jones plays for Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, NC), and through 4 games this season, he has rushed for 579 yards (16.1 yards per carry) and 7 touchdowns, and he’s also caught 8 passes for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Boogie Fland to Check Out 'Live Action' for UNC Official Visit
Boogie Fland is heading to North Carolina to see some "Live Action." The 6-3 junior guard will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit, beginning Sept. 30, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. That's the weekend of "Live Action with Carolina Basketball," the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season. In addition to Fland, UNC's lone remaining senior (2023) target, Zayden High, will also be on an official visit.
packinsider.com
247: 4-Star SG Silas Demary Jr. Recaps Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Silas Demary Jr. took an Official Visit to NC State last weekend. Demary caught up with Travis Branham of 247Sports and had the following to say about his Official Visit to Raleigh. “That was good also,” he said of his time at NC State. “I enjoyed...
packinsider.com
4-Star Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp will be at the NC State vs. Texas Tech Game
4-Star 2024 Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp (6’2″/185) will be in attendance on Saturday night for the NC State vs. Texas Tech game. NC State offered Shipp back on January 25th of this year, and he took an unofficial visit to Raleigh back in March, July and Augsut. Rivals...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 5
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
WRAL
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
