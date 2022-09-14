Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement

The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma.

The SEC issued the following press release:

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Following the postponement of Tennessee hosting Oklahoma in 2024, Vols Wire looks at opponents UT should consider scheduling in replace of the Sooners.

Tennessee currently has one nonconference opponent scheduled in 2024. The Vols will host UTEP at Neyland Stadium (Nov. 23).

The Vols have never played in the following states: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming (Source, 2022 University of Tennessee Football Media Guide).

Below are games Tennessee could schedule in states the Vols have never played in. Tennessee has scheduled nonconference games at Nebraska (2026) and at Washington (2030).

Colorado

Colorado State

Illinois

Northwestern

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nevada

UNLV

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Akron

Bowling Green

Kent State

Miami University

Ohio

Toledo

Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan

Northern Illinois

Notre Dame