Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma.

The SEC issued the following press release:

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Following the postponement of Tennessee hosting Oklahoma in 2024, Vols Wire looks at opponents UT should consider scheduling in replace of the Sooners.

Tennessee currently has one nonconference opponent scheduled in 2024. The Vols will host UTEP at Neyland Stadium (Nov. 23).

The Vols have never played in the following states: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming (Source, 2022 University of Tennessee Football Media Guide).

Below are games Tennessee could schedule in states the Vols have never played in. Tennessee has scheduled nonconference games at Nebraska (2026) and at Washington (2030).

Colorado

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

UNLV

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Akron

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bowling Green

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Miami University

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Central Michigan

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Michigan

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Western Michigan

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Northern Illinois

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

