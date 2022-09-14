Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
kentuckytoday.com
N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to...
kentuckytoday.com
Unemployment numbers rise only slightly in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Following two straight months of record-low unemployment rates in Kentucky, the preliminary August 2022 figure rose 0.1%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the state Education and Labor Cabinet. Despite the slight uptick, the 3.8% jobless rate was still a full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
Comments / 0