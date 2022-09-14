ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
IDAHO STATE
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Unemployment numbers rise only slightly in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Following two straight months of record-low unemployment rates in Kentucky, the preliminary August 2022 figure rose 0.1%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the state Education and Labor Cabinet. Despite the slight uptick, the 3.8% jobless rate was still a full...
KENTUCKY STATE
