Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Good Day at 4: King Coal Festival in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – The annual King Coal Festival is taking place in the City of Williamson in Mingo County. We spoke with Tonya Webb to talk about what visitors can expect as well as a bit of history and the importance the event, in keeping the regions important coal heritage alive.
wymt.com
East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help those affected by flooding
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center helps folks who may need a bit of assistance or a bit of hope during troubling times. “The East Kentucky Dream Center has become a one-stop shop for hope,” said executive director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. “We provide free meals, free clothing, we get your family or yourself into rehab, just so many things. We can help get your GED, we can help send you back to college, just a host of things to promote growth, promote hope and healing.”
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown. Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music. Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountain-topmedia.com
Pikeville names new director of Appalachian Center for the Arts
PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The City of Pikeville has named Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels as the new executive director of the Appalachian Center for the Arts. Kirkpatrick-Daniels, who has served as production manager for The App since 2019, brings with her many years of accomplished experience in theatre work. “The City of...
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
wymt.com
Walmart donates money to local schools
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart has donated more than $20,000 to schools across the region to help rebuild after the flood. Today, store managers in the region presented checks to schools in Letcher County to help assist teachers and students. Whitesburg Walmart Manager Kevin Wright said helping one another is what Eastern Kentuckians do.
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
wymt.com
Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Landmark of Elkhorn City celebrated its veterans Friday, covering them in a little compassion. Hillbilly Quilters of Pike County presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans, recognizing them as heroes for their service to the nation. Kathy and Johnny Strouth started working with Quilts of...
wklw.com
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville
The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
wymt.com
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County dedicated to unwanted, neglected and abused farm animals. Each year, the farm hosts several events including a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October, but after severe flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw heavy damage, and plans were put on hold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
wymt.com
Scores from Week 5 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The season is nearly halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.
k105.com
School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.
School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
wymt.com
‘Just check on your neighbors’: MCCC discusses Suicide Prevention Month
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mental health professionals and advocates are highlighting the importance of loving yourself and loving your neighbor as National Suicide Prevention Month continues. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the point of the awareness month is “to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Virginia legislators working to provide federal assistance for Buchanan County flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two months since devastating floods destroyed nearly 100 homes in Buchanan County. US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced they are working on getting a Major Disaster Declaration approved from the Biden Administration. Friday is the deadline for residents...
wymt.com
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
Tame or turbulent: ‘The Mighty Tug’ demands respect
Over the past few years, the Tug Fork River has become a tourism mecca for those wishing to enjoy watersports such as fishing, kayaking and floating. The mild-mannered waterway has become known as the world’s longest lazy river. It has been the site of a myriad of public floats, kayak races, private excursions and airboat tours.
Williamson Daily News
Appalachian Power proposes rate hike for broadband expansion in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company on Wednesday, Sept. 7, filed a request with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million effective March 1.
Comments / 0