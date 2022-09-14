ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Local Businesses, Community Members Prepare for Bite of the Burg

The Ellensburg community is gearing up for the annual Bite of the ‘Burg street festival, which will take place downtown Tuesday, September 20, the day before Central Washington University classes start. The event — to be held from 2-5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, between Pearl and Ruby streets —...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Central WA state fair starts Sept, 23rd in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd. The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022. ADMISSION:. Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend. Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50. Kids under 5...
YAKIMA, WA
Cannabis listening sessions to be held in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits. In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it. In 2014 the Pasco City...
PASCO, WA
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
Foodies coming to Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at its downtown Kennewick location in February, iconic Tri-Cities eatery Foodies announced that it will be reopening at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex this fall. According to a City of Kennewick news release, the restaurant space inside Kennewick's Columbia River Landing facility at 2701 Paul...
KENNEWICK, WA
New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chipotle arrives in the Valley

YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
YAKIMA, WA
Hispanic Heritage Month

YAKIMA, WA - Hispanic Heritage Month started today, September 15 - October 15, 2022. In Hispanic Heritage Month many people celebrate for different reasons, to some is about celebrating culture, for others, it's about paying tribute to those that have helped influence society today, and even further more... for some it's about remembering their family history and where they came from.
YAKIMA, WA
Education
Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians

PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
PASCO, WA
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA

