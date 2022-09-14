Read full article on original website
Related
CTE enrollment booms for RSD, Hanford broadcasting grows by over 100 students
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District said CTE, or Careers and Technical Education enrollment has climbed by nearly 40% in the last 3 years. One Hanford CTE class, TV Broadcasting, the daily news show and announcements, has over 100 students this semester—126 to be exact. “When I...
cwu.edu
Local Businesses, Community Members Prepare for Bite of the Burg
The Ellensburg community is gearing up for the annual Bite of the ‘Burg street festival, which will take place downtown Tuesday, September 20, the day before Central Washington University classes start. The event — to be held from 2-5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, between Pearl and Ruby streets —...
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
FOX 11 and 41
A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations
TOPPENISH, WA – A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk’s office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws. I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Central WA state fair starts Sept, 23rd in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd. The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022. ADMISSION:. Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend. Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50. Kids under 5...
nbcrightnow.com
Cannabis listening sessions to be held in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits. In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it. In 2014 the Pasco City...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
Foodies coming to Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at its downtown Kennewick location in February, iconic Tri-Cities eatery Foodies announced that it will be reopening at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex this fall. According to a City of Kennewick news release, the restaurant space inside Kennewick's Columbia River Landing facility at 2701 Paul...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Chris Reid was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School for 14 years. She died last week after battling ovarian cancer for two years. Her family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted. "It gives us something...
nbcrightnow.com
New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
KIMA TV
Chipotle arrives in the Valley
YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
nbcrightnow.com
Hispanic Heritage Month
YAKIMA, WA - Hispanic Heritage Month started today, September 15 - October 15, 2022. In Hispanic Heritage Month many people celebrate for different reasons, to some is about celebrating culture, for others, it's about paying tribute to those that have helped influence society today, and even further more... for some it's about remembering their family history and where they came from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
nbcrightnow.com
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023
SELAH, Wash. -- After years in the making, the Selah Food Bank expanded its services to Naches. The Selah Naches Food Bank opens spring 2023. People can still get food from the bank at the Selah Civic Center until it opens. The current food bank only serves up to 40...
nbcrightnow.com
Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians
PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
The Central Washington State Fair Concert Lineup, Are You Ready?
The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!. You can win tickets from us, just make sure...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Comments / 0