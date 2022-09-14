ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

KDVR.com

Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High

Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

King Soopers shooting victim honored

Teri Leiker was known as the friendliest face at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. The organization that helped her get to work every day is keeping her memory alive. Katie Orth reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins

The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police. EPA downgrades Front Range ozone levels to 'severe'. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire. Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty

The community honored Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff on Friday. Ashley Michels reports. Man wanted in connection to Golden housefire turns …. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of the Month. King Soopers...
ARVADA, CO
#Longmont High School
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease

A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Officer Vakoff funeral

Live coverage of Officer Dillon Vakoff's memorial service on FOX31 NOW. Man wanted in connection to Golden housefire turns …. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of the Month. King Soopers shooting victim...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Dog attack in Golden

Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman traveled with a group to Houston to learn about their approach to homelessness. Katie Orth reports. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Moderator made focus of Boebert, Frisch debate. Mostly dry, warm weekend expected. Funeral Friday for Arvada officer killed on duty. Growing the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Catholic school scolds others on LGBTQ issues

St. Thomas More Catholic School told students and parents that students from Regis Jesuit High School and St. Mary's Academy would not be invited to a recruitment event because of how those schools address LGBTQ issues. Rogelio Mares reports.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO

