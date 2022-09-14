Rent hikes capped at 14.6% for most Oregonians next year, the highest since limits passed

Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Oregon governor candidates to debate Sept. 27 in Bend
Oregon’s candidates for governor will participate in a televised debate from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend later this month, the university announced Thursday. The Sept. 27 debate among Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will be the second time the three candidates...
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay more than $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. In 2020, the tribe filed an intent to sue...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Thursday, Sept. 15 announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the California and...
Manhunt nabs fugitive wanted in multi-state crime spree in remote Oregon mountains
A man who led police in multiple states, including Oregon, on a series of dramatic pursuits after allegedly going on a crime spree in Utah and Nevada, has been apprehended. The Oregon State Police said Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, was nabbed Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Warner Mountains area of the Fremont National Forest near Lakeview.
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming
Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash
PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Armed, dangerous suspect now in custody
The Oregon State Police reported Thursday, Sept. 15 that an armed and dangerous suspect had been caught. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, OSP sent out notices informing the community that a man on a crime spree that spanned four states was armed, dangerous and being sought.
