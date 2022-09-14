Rent hikes capped at 14.6% for most Oregonians next year, the highest since limits passed

PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO