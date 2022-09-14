Suarez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with an apparent right wrist injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez popped out during the fifth inning and clutched at his wrist as he ran to first base, and he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO