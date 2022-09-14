Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Returns to MLB Action for First Time Since May
Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle has battled his share of injuries and made another return to the mound
Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster
The Dodgers have seven prospects competing in the Arizona Fall League
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Exits with injury
Suarez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with an apparent right wrist injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez popped out during the fifth inning and clutched at his wrist as he ran to first base, and he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. McCarthy's off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks faced. He's been on fire lately, hitting .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field, while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties Friday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sits against lefty
Thomas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Left-hander Blake Snell is on the mound for San Diego on Friday, so Thomas will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Corbin Carroll is starting in center field and batting eighth.
FOX Sports
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Designated for assignment
Peters was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Peters hasn't played in a major-league game since Aug. 3 and has now returned from his rehab assignment for his left elbow. However, the Pirates placed him on waivers immediately afterwards. The 30-year-old lefty has a 4.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP on the season, so he's a candidate to be claimed by another team looking for another arm in their bullpen.
