KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
KOCO
From the KOCO Archives: HoHo the Clown at the Oklahoma State Fair
The annual Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing! Did you know KOCO 5's HoHo the Clown used to visit Oklahomans at the fair?
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
KTUL
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
KTUL
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
KFOR
Jet stream, wildfire smoke continues north of Oklahoma
In the spirit of trying to find the good in our heatwave, here it is – the smoke from fires out west continues well north of our state. With the river of air (jet stream) far north, temperatures will continue toward record territory through at least midweek. As if on schedule, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday as Fall begins, hopefully providing some relief.
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Summer-like heat and humidity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today's forecast looks more like a summertime forecast in Green Country. Heat and humidity together will send feels like temperatures above 100 degrees this afternoon. A warm and humid start to the day will turn into a hot afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper...
KFOR
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week. Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs. Eventually a...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
blackchronicle.com
OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
KOCO
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KTUL
Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
KOCO
WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs in southeast Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
KOCO
Some schools in Oklahoma tell parents to stay off popular education app
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some schools in Oklahoma told parents to stay off a popular education app. Oklahoma parents are not the only ones getting the message. The app is Seesaw. A lot of parents got very familiar with Seesaw during virtual learning days. It’s still used as a way to connect teachers, students and parents.
