NFL

NBC Sports

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz upgraded on Thursday's injury report

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and it appears that three of their starters are on their way to returning to action or returning to a regular role. They released their second injury report of the week Thursday and, after seven players did not practice Wednesday, the number of DNPs was down to only three.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Falcons worked out RB BJ Baylor, K Jose Borregales, P Cameron Dicker, K Brian Johnson, RB Abram Smith, K Jake Verity, and RB Jordan Wilkins. Ravens promoted OLB Steven Means to their active roster. Denver Broncos. Broncos placed S Justin Simmons on I/R. Broncos signed S Anthony Harris to their...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. As both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce were ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coutee should have a role on special teams. It’s likely that Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon also see bigger roles with the injuries in the room.
Tarell Basham
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday

Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
