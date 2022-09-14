Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy this week, and give their final predictions.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz upgraded on Thursday's injury report
The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and it appears that three of their starters are on their way to returning to action or returning to a regular role. They released their second injury report of the week Thursday and, after seven players did not practice Wednesday, the number of DNPs was down to only three.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons worked out RB BJ Baylor, K Jose Borregales, P Cameron Dicker, K Brian Johnson, RB Abram Smith, K Jake Verity, and RB Jordan Wilkins. Ravens promoted OLB Steven Means to their active roster. Denver Broncos. Broncos placed S Justin Simmons on I/R. Broncos signed S Anthony Harris to their...
Colts elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin to active roster
The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. As both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce were ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coutee should have a role on special teams. It’s likely that Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon also see bigger roles with the injuries in the room.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
NFL insider Ian Rapoport provides reasoning for JC Jackson's offseason ankle surgery
Former Maryland corner back J.C. Jackson underwent an uncommon surgery over the offseason, which leaves him questionable in Week 2. Jackson underwent surgery to remove an extra bone in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. He was born with extra bone in the back of his ankle. An extra bone...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2
The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Comments / 0