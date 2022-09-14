Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car
CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
holtvilletribune.com
Cancelled Calexico Council Candidate Forum Rescheduled
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico has announced that its previously cancelled Calexico City Council candidate forum will be relocated to the Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club on Monday, Sept. 19. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 320 Heber Ave. the chamber announced the...
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedesertreview.com
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
holtvilletribune.com
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
thedesertreview.com
Interest rising in local schools for mariachi and Mexican folklorico dance programs
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Unbeknownst to most outside of local scholastic or mariachi circles, September 11 also marks an anniversary locally: It was the day interest in scholastic mariachi programs began to re-ignite in the Imperial Valley due to a social media post. On September 11, 2021, a sharing of...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together
Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Nicholls takes on new role
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Democrat accuses fellow state lawmaker of misogynistic behavior
PHOENIX – An Arizona Democrat on Friday publicly accused a fellow state lawmaker of using misogynistic and profane language when talking about her to other officials and lobbyists. District 3 Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson posted a letter to social media with the allegations against District 4 Rep. Brian...
Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters are needing election, poll workers and inspectors to help with the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The post Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8 appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates
The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said it needs the public's help looking for a man who they say has been stealing license plates around the city. The post Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Castle Dome Middle School receives award worth $10K for new furniture
Castle Dome Middle School (CDMS) were awarded the SBI Pegasus grant from Saxton Bradley, Inc. on September 14 for new furniture worth about $10,000. The post Castle Dome Middle School receives award worth $10K for new furniture appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics. The post Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes
EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom
Justin Wolter, a 5th grade teacher from James B. Rolle Elementary was named MVP in the Classroom by the Arizona Cardinals and the University of Phoenix, he was recognized for his dedication to his students and as an outstanding educator. The post Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
Comments / 1