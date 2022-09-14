ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car

CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Cancelled Calexico Council Candidate Forum Rescheduled

CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico has announced that its previously cancelled Calexico City Council candidate forum will be relocated to the Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club on Monday, Sept. 19. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 320 Heber Ave. the chamber announced the...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board

HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
HOLTVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
Holtville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Centro, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Holtville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide

IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together

Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Patterson
Person
George Washington
KYMA News 11

Mayor Nicholls takes on new role

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sheriff Elect#Paradise Casino
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
holtvilletribune.com

Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes

EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
KYMA News 11

Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom

Justin Wolter, a 5th grade teacher from James B. Rolle Elementary was named MVP in the Classroom by the Arizona Cardinals and the University of Phoenix, he was recognized for his dedication to his students and as an outstanding educator. The post Yuma elementary teacher named as MVP in the Classroom appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy