Portland, ME

Z107.3

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Maine Society
Portland, ME
Bangor, ME
newscentermaine.com

Mainers treated to a fiery sky, as summer wraps up

MAINE, USA — Summer officially ends on Thursday, September 22 when the Autumnal Equinox starts at 9:04 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Take a look at these incredible pictures that Mainers captured during the last full week of summer:. Thank you everyone for sending these to the Near Me section...
101.9 The Rock

A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
WGME

Hundreds of book celebrating refugees, immigrants donated to Portland schools

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 1,200 books celebrating immigrants and refugees were delivered to Portland Public Schools Thursday. The Portland-based non-profit "I’m Your Neighbor Books" is teaming up with USM's Department of Literacy, Language, and Culture to bring the books to schools to kick off the "NEA Big Read, Portland, Maine."
wabi.tv

316 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - There are 316 newly recorded coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . The Maine CDC is reporting 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
