Read full article on original website
Related
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
WGME
Maine Bed Bath & Beyond locations not found on initial list of closures
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There may be some good news for fans of Bed Bath & Beyond in Maine. Currently, the brand has four store locations: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
newscentermaine.com
Mainers treated to a fiery sky, as summer wraps up
MAINE, USA — Summer officially ends on Thursday, September 22 when the Autumnal Equinox starts at 9:04 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Take a look at these incredible pictures that Mainers captured during the last full week of summer:. Thank you everyone for sending these to the Near Me section...
'She was an old soul' | Family of 9-year-old killed in Standish asking others to spread kindness
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Since her untimely death in June, the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham is taking everyday moment by moment. This summer, the Oldham family had been staying at a campground on Sebago Lake when a powerful windstorm swept through. Hallie was injured in the storm. She didn’t survive.
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
WPFO
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
WGME
Lewiston woman hopes to raise awareness during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
LEWISTON (WGME) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and one Lewiston resident is trying to get the word out. Phyllis Rand has volunteered with the American Red Cross for over 13 years, deploying around the country to help with disaster relief. In October of 2021, she says she donated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Catholic Charities golf event aims to ease daycare shortage in Maine
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Catholic Charites of Maine will be hosting its 20th annual Golf Classic Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at The Woodlands in Falmouth. For more information, click here.
WGME
Hundreds of book celebrating refugees, immigrants donated to Portland schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 1,200 books celebrating immigrants and refugees were delivered to Portland Public Schools Thursday. The Portland-based non-profit "I’m Your Neighbor Books" is teaming up with USM's Department of Literacy, Language, and Culture to bring the books to schools to kick off the "NEA Big Read, Portland, Maine."
wabi.tv
316 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 316 newly recorded coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . The Maine CDC is reporting 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
observer-me.com
Maine hunters go to extreme lengths to stop people from stealing their trail cameras
Hunters of a certain age will remember the “Trail Timer.” The small plastic box contains a battery-operated clock and clips to a string, which is stretched across a game trail and attached to another tree or bush. When placed at the proper height, a deer, bear or other...
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
Comments / 0