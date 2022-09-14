Read full article on original website
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash
Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Juvenile on Felony Probation for Firearm Violation Arrested for Possessing Loaded Handgun
On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.
Multiple kids hospitalized following crash on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Road
Multiple children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc.
Inmate resuscitated from apparent overdose at Santa Barbara County Jail
An inmate was resuscitated from an apparent overdose at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday night. The unconscious male inmate was discovered inside a shared cell around 7 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Suspecting a possible overdose, jail staff members administered four doses of Narcan, a nasal spray opioid overdose […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms
SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
kvta.com
Jury Convicts Ventura Triple Shooting Suspect But NOT Of The Most Serious Charge Against Him
Updated--A jury Friday found the defendant in a Ventura triple shooting guilty, but NOT of the most serious charge against him. 26-year-old Glandros June, described by prosecutors as a transient, was facing Attempted Murder and other charges in connection with an April shooting outside of a tattoo parlor on Sherwin Avenue in Ventura that wounded three people.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case
New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning
A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning. The post Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo
A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday. The post Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening
Oxnard Police investigators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash
A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
NBC Los Angeles
Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard
Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say
A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
