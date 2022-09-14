ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash

Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Juvenile on Felony Probation for Firearm Violation Arrested for Possessing Loaded Handgun

On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms

SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case

New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
Santa Barbara Independent

Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash

A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
NBC Los Angeles

Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
