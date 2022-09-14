On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.

