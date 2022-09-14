Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes experience and exposure to the Champions League will help them improve their European results.Postecoglou is sure the Hoops will get their rewards as he looked back on the first two games of their group campaign.Celtic caused Real Madrid a number of problems before going down 3-0 in their opener and missed even more chances when they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk during a dominant display on Wednesday.Some of the themes of their start have been a success in introducing Postecoglou’s style of attacking football at the top level and the failure to make the most...

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO