Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
Liverpool embracing ‘history and expectation’ on return to Women’s Super League
Niamh Fahey is determined to lead Liverpool to a revival of their Women’s Super League glory days.The Reds were WSL pioneers when, in 2013, they became the first side in the two-year-old competition to start training full-time.It paid off immediately, luring the likes of Lioness Fara Williams, now England’s most-capped women’s or men’s player, to Matt Beard’s fold en route to back-to-back titles.But by 2020 others had caught up, Liverpool’s fortunes had turned, and the WSL founding members – still one of just four teams ever crowned league winners – were relegated to the Championship.“It’s Liverpool Football Club, and it...
Celtic fans urged to respect minute’s applause for the Queen
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has expressed his wish for supporters to respect a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen before Sunday’s game against St Mirren.The Paisley club confirmed they planned the tribute for their home game, which comes days after Celtic became the subject of Uefa disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed an anti-Crown banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.When asked if he had a message for supporters ahead of Sunday’s planned tribute, Postecoglou said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
Dundee United fans mock Queen’s death during minute’s silence at Rangers
Dundee United fans disrupted the minute’s silence in memory of the Queen before Saturday’s Premiership game against Rangers at Ibrox.Rangers had confirmed they planned the tribute for their home game, along with the singing of the national anthem before kick-off.However, boos and chanting could be heard emanating from the corner of the stadium which housed several hundred Dundee United fans. Chants of “Lizzie’s in a box” could be heard, which brought boos from some in the home support towards United fans after the national anthem.The Scottish Football Association postponed all matches last weekend in the wake of the Queen’s death...
English soccer teams who played after queen's death face 'strongest possible' punishment
The Sheffield and District Fair Play League said the two teams will be "dealt with in the strongest possible terms" for deciding to play.
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique reveals Ansu Fati La Roja omission reason
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his reason to leave Barcelona star Ansu Fati out of latest La Roja squad. The former La Blaugrana coach named a 25-man panel for their final round of competitive games ahead of the World Cup in November. Spain are top of League A2, ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United
Club hero Ally McCoist has urged Uefa not to take action against Rangers for playing the national anthem at Ibrox - insisting dishing out a punishment for defying the governing body's directive would be "embarrassing". (talkSPORT via Daily Record) Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing an offensive...
Ange Postecoglou: Exposure to tough European experiences will make Celtic better
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes experience and exposure to the Champions League will help them improve their European results.Postecoglou is sure the Hoops will get their rewards as he looked back on the first two games of their group campaign.Celtic caused Real Madrid a number of problems before going down 3-0 in their opener and missed even more chances when they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk during a dominant display on Wednesday.Some of the themes of their start have been a success in introducing Postecoglou’s style of attacking football at the top level and the failure to make the most...
SB Nation
Ireland Manager Seeks to Mend Liverpool Rift Over Kelleher Injury
The first international break of the season looms but at least one Liverpool player is still recovering from the last round of pointless matches. Reds keeper, Caoimhn Kelleher came into the Liverpool preseason hoping to cement his position behind Alisson Becker as the no. 2. Instead, the young Irishman was quickly sidelined due to a groin injury that Liverpool contend was not properly communicated to them by the Republic of Ireland medical staff. Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp went as far as to publicly criticize the national team’s handling of the issue.
BBC
Rangers 2-1 Dundee Utd: Visitors acknowledge minute's silence disruption at Ibrox
Dundee United say they are "aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd" who disturbed a minute's silence before the meeting with Rangers. Rangers fans reacted angrily after the tribute to Queen Elizabeth was broken by noise from the away supporters. United say they had "reached out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'If I was watching the TV I would have turned it off': Relived John McGinn admits Aston Villa 'aren't clicking' but is 'delighted' with their narrow win over Southampton... as Gary Neville warns Steven Gerrard will still want 'better performances'
Aston Villa captain John McGinn admitted that Aston Vill are still struggling to click after Friday night's 1-0 win over Southampton. Steven Gerrard's men recorded only their second win of the season after Jacob Ramsey's first half goal saw them take home all three points, in a game that was more about the result than the nature of the performance.
Yardbarker
Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards
Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards. The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players...
Soccer-Rangers defy UEFA with rendition of God Save the King
GLASGOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Scottish club Rangers defied UEFA on Wednesday by playing Britain's national anthem ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth after her death last week.
Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over supporters’ banner
Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after their supporters held up a banner that read “Fuck the Crown” during their draw with Shakhtar Donetsk
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Comments / 0