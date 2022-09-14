Read full article on original website
Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In
Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Report: Liverpool Leading Race For Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham
Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester City target Jude Bellingham ahead of next summer's transfer window.
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Wolves next as the Premier League is back!. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton , England. Time and Date: Saturday 17 September 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants:...
BBC
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
Yardbarker
Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher
Goals from Mohamed Salah and an 89th minute winner from Joel Matip saw off the Eredivisie champions and leaves Liverpool in a healthy position in Group A. In an interview with the Daily Mail, whilst Carragher said he still believes that Liverpool can win the Premier League, he wants to see more evidence before he will acknowledge they are back on track.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced
A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
UEFA・
Three Decisions For Jurgen Klopp When Liverpool Return After International Break
After Liverpool returned to winning ways, their manager may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
Yardbarker
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches punished after touchline brawl
Coaches from both Liverpool and Newcastle have been given punishments by the Football Association after a touchline brawl at the end of their recent Premier League encounter at Anfield. Things got a bit heated between both benches, with Liverpool’s 2-1 win turning into something of a bad-tempered affair in what...
OFFICIAL: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player Of The Month
Erling Haaland had one of the most impressive opening months for a player in Premier League history, so it's no surprise he's been gifted the player of the month award.
Player Ratings: Manchester City Return To Winning Ways In The Premier League Vs Wolves
Manchester City followed up their midweek win in the Champions League with an easy 3-0 victory against Wolves
Arsenal can show just how far they've come as they return to Brentford, Man City must keep Erling Haaland in the goals and it's time for Antonio Conte to drop Son Heung-min... one thing every Premier League club must do this weekend
The Premier League has got back up and running after being put on hold following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All 10 matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect after Britain lost its longest-serving monarch, but seven games will be played as usual ahead of next Monday's funeral.
