Read full article on original website
Related
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton
Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
Yardbarker
Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United
Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of...
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United
Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times.
Chelsea along with Man City and Liverpool in transfer race for Linfield’s Northern Ireland teenager Cole Brannigan
MANCHESTER CITY face competition from Liverpool in a bid to sign Northern Ireland Under-16 international Cole Brannigan. Chelsea and Leeds are also keen on the Linfield teenager. The Blues have a reputation for bringing young players through and putting them into their first team. Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again
Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Eddie Howe made no excuses for his side’s below-par performance after Newcastle were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James’ Park.Howe’s first game in management against his former club threatened to turn into a nightmare when Philip Billing fired the Cherries in front in the 62nd minute.The Magpies had failed to convert their territorial possession into chances but seized a lifeline three minutes later when VAR ruled a handball against Jefferson Lerma allowing Alexander Isak to slot home the equaliser from the penalty spot.Howe said: “It was disappointing today – I thought it was...
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Pep Guardiola has urged Jack Grealish to ignore any external criticism.The England midfielder is still to produce his best for Manchester City more than a year after his British record £100million move from Aston Villa.There was a feeling the 27-year-old would step up this term after a first season at the club that, while steady enough, did not live up to expectations on an individual level.That is yet to happen and, even though injury has limited him to just one Premier League start this season, disquiet over his performances is growing with plenty questioning his selection in Gareth Southgate’s latest...
Yardbarker
Watch: “He’s a thinker… a smart manager” – Graham Potter backed for success at Chelsea by pundits
Graham Potter is the new Chelsea manager, not a controversial appointment but certainly an interesting gamble from the new owners. It’s fair to say it got a bit of a mixed reaction in some quarters, but basically people are keen to see how he gets on in a top job after years of promising progress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher
Goals from Mohamed Salah and an 89th minute winner from Joel Matip saw off the Eredivisie champions and leaves Liverpool in a healthy position in Group A. In an interview with the Daily Mail, whilst Carragher said he still believes that Liverpool can win the Premier League, he wants to see more evidence before he will acknowledge they are back on track.
ESPN
Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League
Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer
Manchester City now expect to sign a midfielder this summer, with the position being made a full priority behind the scenes at the club. The club are wary it is a position with players in it that are ageing, and the added incentive of Bernardo Silva possibly leaving the club means it's a position that certainly needed to be strengthened next summer.
Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez scores his fifth of the seas to put Burnley fourth... as Ian Maatsen and Manuel Benson showcase Vincent Kompany's capacity to find class on a budget in win over Bristol City
It seemed somewhere between brave and foolish for Vincent Kompany to stake his professional reputation on Burnley this summer. The club were shipping out all their best players and wound up spending £40million less than they spent in the window, to help settle a £60million loan which fell on their owners because of relegation from the Premier League.
BBC
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
Yardbarker
Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League
This unfortunately cost the 22-year-old to miss out on a second call-up to Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad who are set to play Italy and Germany. Gallagher has instead seen himself get a call-up to the England under 21's team where he will join the likes of Levi Colwill, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Elliot.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
'I am someone who needs challenges': Neal Maupay is convinced Everton 'have everything' they need to get 'back on track'... as the Toffees' summer signing reveals he left Brighton for 'something new'
While other players stretch, chatter, listen to music or flick through the match programme, Everton striker Neal Maupay will have his head in a book before Sunday’s kick off against West Ham. His current read is a French study on psychology translated as “The five wounds that prevent you...
Comments / 0