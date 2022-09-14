Pep Guardiola has urged Jack Grealish to ignore any external criticism.The England midfielder is still to produce his best for Manchester City more than a year after his British record £100million move from Aston Villa.There was a feeling the 27-year-old would step up this term after a first season at the club that, while steady enough, did not live up to expectations on an individual level.That is yet to happen and, even though injury has limited him to just one Premier League start this season, disquiet over his performances is growing with plenty questioning his selection in Gareth Southgate’s latest...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO