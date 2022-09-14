ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportscasting

WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland just scored a goal that is an early candidate for UCL goal of the year, and even the striker admits it's one of his best. The post WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UEFA
The US Sun

Chelsea hold talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese side as Todd Boehly plans multi-club ownership like Man City

CHELSEA have reportedly held talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese teams as their new owners eye a multi-club ownership model like Manchester City. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group bought the Blues earlier this year after government sanctions left Roman Abramovich's position as club owner untenable. Boehly has wasted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dein
Person
Mikel Arteta
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#England#Frenchman#Highbury
SkySports

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League

Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
MLS
Yardbarker

Arsenal facing serious competition from London rivals for highly coveted winger

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby for some time now, however, they are not alone in being keen on signing the 23-year-old. Teamtalk is now reporting that Chelsea has entered the race to sign the French international and the Blues join Arsenal and also Tottenham in the battle to land the signature of Diaby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Wenger reunites with his former Arsenal players for a night out

Arsene Wenger made a name for himself as one of the best football managers when he coached Arsenal. In the 2003/2004 season, the Frenchman managed them to win the Premier League by going through the entire campaign without suffering a league defeat. It remains the only time a football club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is joined by 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards in our Champions League team of the week... but does Manchester City striker Erling Haaland make the XI after his brilliant finish against Borussia Dortmund?

It was another scintillating week of Champions League football which saw some mixed results for the English sides involved. Manchester City and Liverpool both scored late winners in their respective victories over Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, Chelsea were held to a draw by RB Salzburg in Graham Potter's first game in charge, while Tottenham suffered a humbling defeat by Sporting Lisbon.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star

Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Contract

Manchester City are keen to sign a new winger in the coming months, and Rafael Leao is certainly a target for Pep Guardiola's men. The Portuguese winger is the subject of a lot of interest from various clubs across Europe, and Manchester City are one of those clubs. There is speculation over whether the player will sign a new deal, and new reports are now suggesting he could.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms whether Chelsea approached Zinedine Zidane

Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours suggesting that Chelsea held talks with Zinedine Zidane before hiring Graham Potter. Potter was recently appointed as Chelsea manager replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked following a disappointing start to the season. Chelsea didn’t take long to appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel, which left little...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy