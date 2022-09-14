Read full article on original website
Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland just scored a goal that is an early candidate for UCL goal of the year, and even the striker admits it's one of his best. The post WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chelsea hold talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese side as Todd Boehly plans multi-club ownership like Man City
CHELSEA have reportedly held talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese teams as their new owners eye a multi-club ownership model like Manchester City. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group bought the Blues earlier this year after government sanctions left Roman Abramovich's position as club owner untenable. Boehly has wasted...
Ex-Tottenham star Danny Rose closing in on return to football with shock free transfer to AEK Athens after Watford exit
DANNY ROSE is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens. The former England international, 32, has been a free agent since leaving Watford at the beginning of September, having made just nine appearances for the Hornets. But he is now on the verge of signing for AEK Athens after...
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
‘Don’t beat me up’ – Watch sheepish Erling Haaland walk past Dortmund staff in tunnel after scoring late Man City winner
MANCHESTER CITY superstar Erling Haaland had a funny encounter with Borussia Dortmund staff in the tunnel after his late winner. Haaland delivered a crushing blow to former club Dortmund's hopes of a surprise point at the Etihad on Wednesday as he helped City come back and pick up a 2-1 victory.
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League
Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
Arsenal facing serious competition from London rivals for highly coveted winger
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby for some time now, however, they are not alone in being keen on signing the 23-year-old. Teamtalk is now reporting that Chelsea has entered the race to sign the French international and the Blues join Arsenal and also Tottenham in the battle to land the signature of Diaby.
Wenger reunites with his former Arsenal players for a night out
Arsene Wenger made a name for himself as one of the best football managers when he coached Arsenal. In the 2003/2004 season, the Frenchman managed them to win the Premier League by going through the entire campaign without suffering a league defeat. It remains the only time a football club...
Lionel Messi is joined by 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards in our Champions League team of the week... but does Manchester City striker Erling Haaland make the XI after his brilliant finish against Borussia Dortmund?
It was another scintillating week of Champions League football which saw some mixed results for the English sides involved. Manchester City and Liverpool both scored late winners in their respective victories over Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, Chelsea were held to a draw by RB Salzburg in Graham Potter's first game in charge, while Tottenham suffered a humbling defeat by Sporting Lisbon.
Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced
A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Man City join Chelsea and Tottenham in Milan Skriniar transfer race with his Inter Milan deal expiring at end of season
MANCHESTER CITY have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan’s highly rated defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international’s contract expires at the end of the season and the 27-year-old is set to be one of the most-wanted free agents available next summer. He been at the San...
Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Contract
Manchester City are keen to sign a new winger in the coming months, and Rafael Leao is certainly a target for Pep Guardiola's men. The Portuguese winger is the subject of a lot of interest from various clubs across Europe, and Manchester City are one of those clubs. There is speculation over whether the player will sign a new deal, and new reports are now suggesting he could.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms whether Chelsea approached Zinedine Zidane
Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours suggesting that Chelsea held talks with Zinedine Zidane before hiring Graham Potter. Potter was recently appointed as Chelsea manager replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked following a disappointing start to the season. Chelsea didn’t take long to appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel, which left little...
Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal players to believe in themselves more after losing to Man Utd
Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to believe more in themselves as they look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. After winning five consecutive league matches to open up a few points gap at the top of the Premier League table, the Gunners lost to Manchester United in their last league game.
