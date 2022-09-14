Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Safety Light Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Safety Light Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Safety Light Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYTE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors ending in the red. The benchmark index sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation. The last time it posted a bigger weekly decline was the week ended June 17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.5%. All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Market Emerging Technologies, And Forecast 2030
Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
