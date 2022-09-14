Read full article on original website
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Mike Barnes Actor Urged Fans to ‘Bug Producers’ for His Return
Sean Kanan reveals how he used fan support to return as Mike Barnes in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast
He joins Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Steinberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith
Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen
EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Drops Major Plot Details About Upcoming Daryl Spinoff
The Walking Dead will end in November after 11 seasons on the air, but it will not be the end of the TWD universe. To date, six spinoffs are coming, including Norman Reedus' Daryl-centric show, so what can the actor say about it?. The yet-to-be-titled Daryl spinoff will come in...
The History Behind the Short-Lived 'Clerks' Animated Series
This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Episode 9 Recap: Eye of the Tiger
Cobra Kai Season 5's penultimate episode, "Survivors," starts with Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) searching for Sam, she caught him locking lips with another girl and is upset. A fight has drawn the crowd outsides – it's Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List). Tory is trying to talk Sam down, but Tory’s decision to keep quiet has caused suffering for the LaRusso family. Tory decides it was a mistake coming to see Sam and runs off into the night.
'Atlanta' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Next)
After six years and four seasons, the FX comedy-drama Atlanta will touch down for the final time this year. The series led by Donald Glover made its mark in pop culture as a distinct and surreal show that brought Black-centric experiences to the forefront. The show particularly draws from Glover's own experiences living in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which is a significant place that cultivated rap culture. The unpredictable plots of the episodes thread between prevalent social commentary and satirical comedy all while following the lives of two cousins who team up as up-and-coming rapper and manager.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
'Cobra Kai': Who's the Best Dad in the Dojo, Johnny or Daniel?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. The new season of Cobra Kai is finally here, and we couldn't be happier about it! Season 5 took our heroes further than they'd ever gone before. With Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) now in charge of the ever-expanding Cobra Kai, aiming to make his dojo a worldwide household name, the threat of aggressive "no mercy" karate is real. But, despite his rise to prominence across the San Fernando Valley, Silver wasn't able to overcome the combined efforts of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their band of merry Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang students.
TVLine Items: Roswell Vet Joins Upload, Leslie Odom Jr. Visits Abbott and More
Roswell, New Mexico alumna Jeanine Mason is uploading her next TV role: The actress has joined Season 3 of the Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload, our sister site Variety reports. Mason will play Karina Silva, “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Upload Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. The series was renewed for a third season in May. Mason most recently portrayed Liz Ortecho on The CW’s Roswell reboot, which was cancelled in May ahead of its...
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
