U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030

Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics
DelveInsight’s “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return
France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
Amazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager says
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) may have to tweak its proposals to end two investigations into its business practices, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday following feedback from third parties on the issue.
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Phys.org
'Yes, but not like this!' Why urban densification often lacks public acceptance
Densifying existing settlements while containing urban sprawl—this idea has spread far beyond urban planning circles and is now recognized as a key principle of urban development. Ultimately, dense and compact cities can contribute to several environmental, economic, and social benefits: less urban sprawl, protection of undeveloped land, shorter transport routes, lower greenhouse gas emissions, the creation and cultivation of diverse neighborhoods, and access to more social and cultural amenities.
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
Performing a Competitive Analysis
Perform a competitive analysis to understand not only where your business stands, but where the market is headed next. At times when consumers are keeping a close eye on their discretionary spending, it’s useful to do a competitive analysis to see how you stack up in the market. A competitive analysis can help you refine your marketing, confirm your product pricing, and build brand loyalty with your customers. Here’s how to perform a competitive analysis to see how your business stacks up.
getnews.info
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offers Homeopathic Treatment For PCOS in India
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a reputable facility that offers homeopathic treatment for several diseases. A well-known cancer specialist, Dr. Devendra Singh, founded Cancer Expert Homoeo Clinic in 1979. His clinic has been a ray of hope for many patients with chronic and feared diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anemia, hepatitis B, C, etc. Over the last 38 years, his team of experts has helped innumerable patients to recover from their illnesses using homeopathy.
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Build a Bottom-Up, Value Driven Business Case for Automating Source To Pay Processes
My last article covered the import steps of identifying the right technology and designing a realistic transformation roadmap. This article will look at the process of building your business case from a non financial point of view. My next piece will look at the financials. It is important to remember that a business case that is solely focused on high level financials is probably not going to get signed off and approved. On the other hand, a business case that covers all aspects of your proposed changes and provides a bottom-up value assessment is far more likely to be. A robust assessment is also likely to help you to drive the transformation project through during implementation.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
