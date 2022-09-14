ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Funding announced for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

HELENA, Mont. - Funding was announced Friday for an organization focused on helping prevent and end veteran homelessness in Montana. Senator Jon Tester announced $1.2 million in federal funding for the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. The funding is part of more than 130 million in grants the Department of...
Daily Montanan

Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’

A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Whiskey Is Huge in Montana. Who Has The Best?

Montana loves many things, and one of them is good whiskey. From smooth rye whiskey to drink fire-side to a classic old-fashioned, there is a whiskey for everyone. Whiskey is a point of pride for most distilleries in Montana. Wherever there is a distillery, there is whiskey. Most of them are delicious, and locals regularly buy Montana brands over national ones. So one question remains: where is the best whiskey in Montana?
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort

Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Montana education officials release math, reading scores

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot

OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
