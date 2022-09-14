Read full article on original website
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
montanarightnow.com
Funding announced for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
HELENA, Mont. - Funding was announced Friday for an organization focused on helping prevent and end veteran homelessness in Montana. Senator Jon Tester announced $1.2 million in federal funding for the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. The funding is part of more than 130 million in grants the Department of...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’
A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
Whiskey Is Huge in Montana. Who Has The Best?
Montana loves many things, and one of them is good whiskey. From smooth rye whiskey to drink fire-side to a classic old-fashioned, there is a whiskey for everyone. Whiskey is a point of pride for most distilleries in Montana. Wherever there is a distillery, there is whiskey. Most of them are delicious, and locals regularly buy Montana brands over national ones. So one question remains: where is the best whiskey in Montana?
NBCMontana
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Beautiful Big Sky Country! Is This Montana’s Best Rural Town?
If you want to escape the rat race of Montana's more populated cities, there are a lot of small rural towns across the state where you can get away from it all. Places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings have been growing at a rapid pace, and finding somewhere to live in these cities can be a real challenge.
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
montanarightnow.com
Brief filed challenging Montana law restricting access to abortion care
HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state. The ACLU says the lawsuit asks the court to block...
Montana is Full of Big Fish! Check Out These Pictures
Montana is known for a lot of things, and fishing is a big one. The state is full of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other places that are perfect for fishing. I spend a lot of time on Montana rivers during the summer, and personally, river fishing is my favorite. A...
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Is Montana Friendly? According To This Group, Not Really.
Well, that would depend on who you ask. I think if you would ask Montanans, they would tell you that they're very friendly, however, that's not what some folks have been saying recently. In fact, there is a group of people that believe Montana might be one of the most unfriendly places around.
NBCMontana
Montana education officials release math, reading scores
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
montanarightnow.com
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
