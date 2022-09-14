Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Billionaire FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says hawkish Fed policy and the dollar's historic climb are weighing on crypto
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried said stringent monetary policy from the Fed and soaring inflation have weighed on cryptocurrencies this year. "Dollars are up this year," Bankman-Fried said at the SALT conference in New York on Monday. He is the chief executive officer of FTX, one of the world's most widely used crypto trading platforms.
17 cult-favorite French pharmacy skincare products you can buy online in the US
You don't have to go to France to shop these cult-favorite skincare products. Here's where to find the best French pharmacy goodies online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Nature.com
Turbulent current sheet frozen in bursty bulk flow: observation and model
Utilizing four-point joint observations by Magnetospheric Multiscale Spacecraft (MMS), we investigate the main features of the current sheet frozen in (CSFI) the bursty bulk flow. Typical event on the steady long-lasting BBF on July 23, 2017 shows the enhanced dawn-dusk current (Jy0) in the CSFI (Î²"‰~"‰10). The magnitude of the Jy0 in the CSFI is about 5.5Â nA/m2. The CSFI is highly turbulent, with the ratio of âˆ†J/J0 of"‰~"‰2 (where âˆ†J is perturbed J). The turbulent CSFI is characterized by intermittent current coherent structures. The magnitude of the spiky-J at coherent structures is typically above 30Â nA/m2. Spectrum analysis exhibits that BBF turbulence follows distinct dissipation laws inside and outside the CSFI. Based on MMS observations, we propose a new model of the BBF in the framework of magnetohydrodynamics. In this model, the BBF is depicted as a closed plasma system with the localized current sheet frozen at the center of the flow (Taylor's hypothesis). In the light of principle of Helmholtz-decomposition, the BBF motion in the tail plasma sheet is explained. The model also predicts the thermal expansion of the BBF after leaving the reconnection source region.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
United Airlines Is Launching a Nonstop Flight from Newark to Dubai This Spring
If you are a United Airlines aficionado and don't mind the almost 14-hour flight, traveling to Dubai from the NYC area has just gotten easier. In a partnership with Emirates, United just announced a new daily nonstop flight connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the United Arab Emirates' luxurious gem, Dubai. The 6,852-mile flight will debut on March 25, 2023, and it will depart the New Jersey airport at 10:15 pm, landing on the other side of the world at 7:40 pm (+1 day). The return flight, instead, will take off from Dubai at 2:15 am, and it will get to Newark the same day at 9:05 am.
Billboard
Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights
Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
US News and World Report
Rio Tinto, China Baowu to Develop Australian Iron Ore Project for $2 Billion
(Reuters) -Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between...
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
TechCrunch
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt
A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
Amazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager says
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) may have to tweak its proposals to end two investigations into its business practices, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday following feedback from third parties on the issue.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
CBD Dog Treats Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global CBD Dog Treats Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The CBD Dog Treats Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS・
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
Plant-based exfoliators and natural scrubs that are better for the environment than microbeads
Plastic microbeads were once popular skincare additives, until several countries banned them in order to address plastic pollution at the source.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
Comments / 0