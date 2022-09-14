ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
CONSTRUCTION
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Turbulent current sheet frozen in bursty bulk flow: observation and model

Utilizing four-point joint observations by Magnetospheric Multiscale Spacecraft (MMS), we investigate the main features of the current sheet frozen in (CSFI) the bursty bulk flow. Typical event on the steady long-lasting BBF on July 23, 2017 shows the enhanced dawn-dusk current (Jy0) in the CSFI (Î²"‰~"‰10). The magnitude of the Jy0 in the CSFI is about 5.5Â nA/m2. The CSFI is highly turbulent, with the ratio of âˆ†J/J0 of"‰~"‰2 (where âˆ†J is perturbed J). The turbulent CSFI is characterized by intermittent current coherent structures. The magnitude of the spiky-J at coherent structures is typically above 30Â nA/m2. Spectrum analysis exhibits that BBF turbulence follows distinct dissipation laws inside and outside the CSFI. Based on MMS observations, we propose a new model of the BBF in the framework of magnetohydrodynamics. In this model, the BBF is depicted as a closed plasma system with the localized current sheet frozen at the center of the flow (Taylor's hypothesis). In the light of principle of Helmholtz-decomposition, the BBF motion in the tail plasma sheet is explained. The model also predicts the thermal expansion of the BBF after leaving the reconnection source region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
getnews.info

Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India

Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrillist

United Airlines Is Launching a Nonstop Flight from Newark to Dubai This Spring

If you are a United Airlines aficionado and don't mind the almost 14-hour flight, traveling to Dubai from the NYC area has just gotten easier. In a partnership with Emirates, United just announced a new daily nonstop flight connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the United Arab Emirates' luxurious gem, Dubai. The 6,852-mile flight will debut on March 25, 2023, and it will depart the New Jersey airport at 10:15 pm, landing on the other side of the world at 7:40 pm (+1 day). The return flight, instead, will take off from Dubai at 2:15 am, and it will get to Newark the same day at 9:05 am.
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights

Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Rio Tinto, China Baowu to Develop Australian Iron Ore Project for $2 Billion

(Reuters) -Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt

A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bestnewsmonitoring.com

CBD Dog Treats Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global CBD Dog Treats Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The CBD Dog Treats Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
WORLD

