Flame Retardant Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2030

getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Safety Light Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Safety Light Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Safety Light Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS・
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS・
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Billionaire FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says hawkish Fed policy and the dollar's historic climb are weighing on crypto
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried said stringent monetary policy from the Fed and soaring inflation have weighed on cryptocurrencies this year. "Dollars are up this year," Bankman-Fried said at the SALT conference in New York on Monday. He is the chief executive officer of FTX, one of the world's most widely used crypto trading platforms.
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
Benzinga
Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applications
High-resolution industrial sensors for forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers automating production fleets. Ouster, Inc. OUST ("Ouster" or "the Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced the release of a 3D industrial lidar sensor suite designed for high-volume material handling applications. The industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors is configured to meet the unique requirements of forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers at price points that enable adoption on high-volume production fleets.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Lufthansa Group and OMV sign MoU for supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. The Lufthansa Group announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMV, the global energy and chemicals group. The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. With the new MoU, the two companies intend to expand their existing partnership by adding new locations for SAF production and offtake as well as new technologies. OMV has already been supplying SAF to the Lufthansa Group airline Austrian Airlines at Vienna International Airport since March 2022.
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
getnews.info
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offers Homeopathic Treatment For PCOS in India
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a reputable facility that offers homeopathic treatment for several diseases. A well-known cancer specialist, Dr. Devendra Singh, founded Cancer Expert Homoeo Clinic in 1979. His clinic has been a ray of hope for many patients with chronic and feared diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anemia, hepatitis B, C, etc. Over the last 38 years, his team of experts has helped innumerable patients to recover from their illnesses using homeopathy.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
Brains Behind North Face FutureLight Helping Kraig Biocraft Develop New Yarns, Fabrics
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced that it has contracted textile expert Jeff Dorton to assist in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s joint venture apparel brand headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture with MtheMovement, an eco-friendly luxury streetwear apparel line that is part of the Kings Group of companies, is developing and selling Kraig Labs’ spider silk fibers under apparel and fashion brand SpydaSilk. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs granted...
CNBC
This startup's chemically engineered water filtration system helps large farms and industrial processors recycle their wastewater
Wastewater reprocessing startup ZwitterCo announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million to scale up its chemically engineered membrane water filtration technology to help industrial companies and large farms recycle wastewater. The patented filtration technology came out of a research lab at Tufts University. In many cases — such...
Billboard
Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights
Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
