Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 15.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%- MarketsandMarkets™ Report

getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Motley Fool
EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher
Takeover activity is heating up as major mining companies see value in the market. Long-term marginal demand for copper is being driven by electric vehicles. The difficulty of developing new mines is leading to increased interest in buying operational mines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
FOXBusiness
Biden administration unveils plan to invest more than $2 billion into US biotechnology sector
The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology...
SoftBank considers launching third Vision Fund - source
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
The Fed is 'attacking the economy with a sledge hammer' and more interest rate hikes will cause a recession and housing crash, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says the Fed is "attacking the economy with a sledge hammer." Outsized interest rate hikes from the Fed are sure to send the economy into a recession, according to the Capital Group's chairman and CEO. "If the Fed keeps this up they are going to have...
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors ending in the red. The benchmark index sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation. The last time it posted a bigger weekly decline was the week ended June 17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.5%. All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
Gizmodo
Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices
It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
bloomberglaw.com
Wall Street Lawyers Aid Adobe’s $20 Billion Deal to Buy Figma
Wachtell, Skadden advising Adobe on bid to buy design platform. Global antitrust and foreign direct investment among legal issues. Two elite Wall Street law firms are representing Adobe Inc. in a $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a web collaboration design platform. Lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are...
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
Rio Tinto, China Baowu to develop Australian iron ore project for $2 billion
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region.
