ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 15.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%- MarketsandMarkets™ Report

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
CONSTRUCTION
Benzinga

Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027

The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher

Takeover activity is heating up as major mining companies see value in the market. Long-term marginal demand for copper is being driven by electric vehicles. The difficulty of developing new mines is leading to increased interest in buying operational mines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Mats#Market Research#Yoga Class#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Valued#Supermarket Hypermarket
Markets Insider

The Fed is 'attacking the economy with a sledge hammer' and more interest rate hikes will cause a recession and housing crash, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says the Fed is "attacking the economy with a sledge hammer." Outsized interest rate hikes from the Fed are sure to send the economy into a recession, according to the Capital Group's chairman and CEO. "If the Fed keeps this up they are going to have...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Associated Press

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors ending in the red. The benchmark index sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation. The last time it posted a bigger weekly decline was the week ended June 17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.5%. All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Gizmodo

Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices

It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
LAFAYETTE, LA
getnews.info

Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India

Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Wall Street Lawyers Aid Adobe’s $20 Billion Deal to Buy Figma

Wachtell, Skadden advising Adobe on bid to buy design platform. Global antitrust and foreign direct investment among legal issues. Two elite Wall Street law firms are representing Adobe Inc. in a $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a web collaboration design platform. Lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy