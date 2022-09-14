Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This French Café In Ontario Is A Little Slice Of Paris In A European-Inspired Harbour
You can enjoy a taste of Paris without the long plane ride at this French café in Ontario, about two hours from Toronto. Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro is nestled in the Friday Harbour Resort, a European-inspired marina with a picturesque boardwalk, and it just opened in the spring of 2022.
Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'
Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79. Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.
Eater
How Amaury Guichon Became TikTok’s Favorite Pastry Chef
If, like the rest of us, you spend countless hours every week wasting time on TikTok, you’ve likely seen the intricate chocolate creations of pastry chef Amaury Guichon. The French-born, Las Vegas-based chef has amassed more than 250 million likes and 14 million followers on TikTok, plus another 9 million on Instagram. That’s thanks in large part to his over-the-top chocolate sculptures, including things like a spinning Ferris wheel, a safe full of “gold bars,” and a skateboard with working wheels.
One of America’s Great Craft Brewers Is Now Making Single Malt Whiskies
Beer and whiskey are intrinsically linked—the low-alcohol liquid that goes into the still after fermentation is often called “distiller’s beer,” after all. So it makes sense that many craft breweries have gotten into whiskey-making over the years, and one OG that has been at it for well over a decade now is Oregon’s Rogue Ale & Spirits. Rogue Ale & Spirits was founded in 1988 by a trio of Nike executives, and what began as a brewpub now has locations in Oregon and Washington and products available across the nation. It’s perhaps best known for its core Dead Guy Ale, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oktoberfest is back but shadowed by 'red hot' inflation
Oktoberfest is back in Germany after a two-year pandemic interruption — the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses.But while brewers are more than glad to see the return of the Bavarian capital's sudsy tourist centerpiece, both they and visitors are under pressure from inflation in a way that could scarcely be imagined the last time it was held in 2019.For one thing, the 1-liter (2-pint) mug of beer will cost between 12.60 and 13.80 euros ($12.84 and $14.07) this year, which is...
How to Make a Blood and Sand, the Citrusy Scotch Cocktail Inspired by a Rudolph Valentino Flick
The Blood and Sand is a classic cocktail, but it’s really not mentioned all that often. There are, however, two places you’re guaranteed to find it. The first is on every list of scotch-based classics, as there aren’t that many of those. The other is anytime someone’s making a list of the so-called “worst” classic cocktails. It’s the drink bartenders love to hate. Punch describes it as a “murky mess that’s one of the canon’s more infamous scourges.” Thrillist quotes a San Antonio bartender: “I find it unbalanced and downright repulsive.” A bartender in my social media circle once polled our...
Wales’s foodie renaissance: on the trail of an extraordinary national cuisine
Traditional Welsh food has for some time suffered something of an image problem, even among the Welsh themselves. Despite Richard Burton calling laverbread the “Welshman’s caviar”, when Welsh patriot Annie Haden put on a traditional menu in a 2009 episode of Come Dine With Me in Dylan Thomas’s childhood home, the guests were distinctly unimpressed.
Phys.org
Examining the roots of great wine tourism
Establishing a sense of place—letting visitors dig right into the soil and smell the earth where the grapes are grown for their wine—is one strategy wineries can use to revive lagging tourism numbers coming out of the pandemic, new research from UBC Okanagan reveals. Research Associate Darcen Esau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fred Franzia, creator of 'Two Buck Chuck' and champion of affordable wine, has died
Fred Franzia, the man behind the famous "Two Buck Chuck," died on Tuesday at age 79. The Franzia family and the Bronco Wine Company announced Franzia's death on Instagram. Franzia founded the company with one of his brothers and a cousin in 1973. The trio aimed to create "high quality wines at a value for wine consumers."
TODAY.com
Celebrate the flavors of Spain with seafood paella and white sangria
Today, we're kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of chef Ingrid Hoffmann. She is stopping by the kitchen to share a few of her favorite party-perfect recipes: fresh seafood paella and refreshing white kiwi sangria. Helen Healey. I love paella because it reminds me of my Spanish family...
Food & Wine
Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022: Caroline Schiff
It's unclear which is more epic: the considerable swoop of chef Caroline Schiff's signature coif or the dramatic arc of torched, glossy meringue that's swirled around her showstopping baked Alaska. The dessert, a beloved staple on the menu at Gage & Tollner, the opulent historical steakhouse in Brooklyn where Schiff runs the pastry and bread programs, takes a full three days to construct. To make it, Schiff and her team of four spin up three ice creams from scratch — dark chocolate, an unexpectedly light fresh mint, and fresh vanilla, which gets swirled with a heap of gently boozy amarena cherries. The ice cream stack gets topped with a generous coating of chocolate cookie crumble and then frozen overnight. The next day during service, each baked Alaska is crowned with an airy French meringue that's whipped up and torched to order.
What Is Tequila Made From? What to Know About Tequila’s Ingredients
Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
What makes the 'Appalachian truffle' taste and smell delicious?
A hallmark of a truly luxurious meal is a sprinkling of truffle shavings—the fungal kind, not the chocolate. Nicknamed "diamonds" of the culinary world, these fanciful fungi are prized for their unique flavor and scent. But newer truffle species are fighting to achieve that same gourmet status. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have performed the first full aroma characterization of the Appalachian truffle, unlocking the potential for a new North American "black diamond."
Comments / 0