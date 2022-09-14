Read full article on original website
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
Harmons Celebrates Its 90th Birthday, Five Wives Vodka Event in Ogden and BBQ Festival in Salt Lake
Happy Birthday to my favorite local grocer: Harmons. Family-owned and locally run since 1932, Harmons turns 90 this month. The grocery chain started with humble beginnings as a fruit stand selling 2 cups of strawberries for 15 cents and a pound of Utah peas for 5 cents back in 1932.
A Monument to the Pony Express Riders
The nearly 2,000 mile infamous journey of the Pony Express riders made a stop in Salt Lake City. Beginning in the spring of 1860, young riders would travel this dangerous path to deliver mail to the west coast at a timely rate. Their attempts did not go unnoticed as the average delivery time of mail and news across country dropped from over 20 days to just 10 days.
Visit this Vaudeville Era Theatre in Salt Lake City
From Vaudeville to Broadway, the Capitol Theatre has seen its share of performances grace the stage. Located right in downtown Salt Lake City, this historic theatre has witnessed over a century of history in fine arts. About. Originally opening as the Orpheum Theatre in 1913, it was one of the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This year is your last chance to see Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller
SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit in five locations this year for the last time ever!. This year’s show will have all the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.
Memories flow as iconic Ogden restaurant shuts its doors
An iconic restaurant in Ogden has closed after decades of being such an important part of the community.
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. KSL Cars does not endorse any vehicles. The views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com or its employees.
Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah
KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
New menu items at the Salt Bistro
Salt Bistro Chef and Manager, Brittany Jursik, joined us live at The Leonardo Museum with new menu options now being featured at the bistro. Some new items include minestrone soup, beet salad, and a chicken salad sandwich. If you would like to see the entire menu you can check it...
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah
Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
You're invited to a "Party with a Purpose"
Women often escape a dangerous domestic violence situation with just the clothes on their back. That means, they have very little, including personal hygiene products. That's where Party with a Purpose comes in. Women, men and children get together in a festive environment and assemble hygiene kits. The event is...
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
KUTV
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU
SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Incredible lightning show seen over northern Utah
As strong storms move into northern Utah on Thursday night, Mother Nature is putting on amazing lightning show.
104-year-old Bountiful man hasn’t let age stop his love of learning
BOUNTIFUL—Keith Crandall has lived for over a century but the 103-year-old, who turns 104 on Sept. 17, still has a love for learning. Although he is now blind in one eye, that doesn’t stop him from always having a book in his hand or watching YouTube to find out how to make something.
