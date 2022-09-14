ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

A Monument to the Pony Express Riders

The nearly 2,000 mile infamous journey of the Pony Express riders made a stop in Salt Lake City. Beginning in the spring of 1860, young riders would travel this dangerous path to deliver mail to the west coast at a timely rate. Their attempts did not go unnoticed as the average delivery time of mail and news across country dropped from over 20 days to just 10 days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Visit this Vaudeville Era Theatre in Salt Lake City

From Vaudeville to Broadway, the Capitol Theatre has seen its share of performances grace the stage. Located right in downtown Salt Lake City, this historic theatre has witnessed over a century of history in fine arts. About. Originally opening as the Orpheum Theatre in 1913, it was one of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This year is your last chance to see Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit in five locations this year for the last time ever!. This year’s show will have all the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. KSL Cars does not endorse any vehicles. The views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com or its employees.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah

KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
UTAH STATE
New menu items at the Salt Bistro

Salt Bistro Chef and Manager, Brittany Jursik, joined us live at The Leonardo Museum with new menu options now being featured at the bistro. Some new items include minestrone soup, beet salad, and a chicken salad sandwich. If you would like to see the entire menu you can check it...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah

Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
You're invited to a "Party with a Purpose"

Women often escape a dangerous domestic violence situation with just the clothes on their back. That means, they have very little, including personal hygiene products. That's where Party with a Purpose comes in. Women, men and children get together in a festive environment and assemble hygiene kits. The event is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU

SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
PROVO, UT
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID

