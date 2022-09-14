ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Food & Drinks
News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Lite 98.7

12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Free Rock Concert to Celebrate Hudson Valley Heroes

It seems like we can’t agree on anything. Not you and me, but we as a country. Some people are for war, others against it. Some people lean to the left, others to the right. It’s always been that way, but the past few years have been even worse when it comes to talking about our differences. If there is one thing we should be able to agree on it’s that our veterans and first responders are heroes.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Date is Set for Annual New Paltz Halloween Parade

Halloween and the Hudson Valley go hand in hand. We have haunted hotels, Haunted Hay Ride and so many other spooky attractions why would you ever spend anywhere else?. It is hard to pick just one event to attend on Halloween. You could spend it trick or treating or you could even try one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Haunted attractions like Headless Horseman Hay Rides, Blaze, Peace Love, and Pumpkins at Bethel or you could plan to be at the biggest event of all. The New Paltz Halloween Parade.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

