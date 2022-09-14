Read full article on original website
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
2022 Young Stars Classic Preview
The schedule, the roster, the opponents, where to watch, and much more!. The Winnipeg Jets return to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic this week, with the young roster set to play three games in four days against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames. All games will...
Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 in OT in Rookie Faceoff Opener
The Ducks could not hold a third-period lead in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament opener, falling 3-2 in overtime to the host San Jose Sharks. Gage Alexander stopped 28-of-31 shots for Anaheim in a strong goaltending performance, highlighted by a couple of breakaway saves in the second period. "I thought he...
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City
Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog as the Oilers Rookies open their Young Stars Classic tournament against the Jets Rookies. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies take on the Winnipeg Jets Rookies in the opening game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday at 5:00pm MT.
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
Duggan: Prospects Group 'Setting the Tone for Our Organization' | FEATURE
The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on the horizon. The prospects will travel to Buffalo this afternoon and are set to play their first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday. It will be the first time a Devils jersey is pulled on for a competitive game since the season closed out last April.
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
Preview: Ducks Rookies Continue Tournament Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks continue Rookie Faceoff action today, taking on the Arizona Coyotes in a matinee matchup (4:30 p.m.) at Sharks Ice (Orange Rink). Anaheim will look to bounce back after a back-and-forth battle Friday night against the Sharks prospect squad. The Ducks led 2-1 heading to the third period after a dominant middle frame, but could not hang on as the Sharks earned a 3-2 overtime victory.
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
Maple Leafs focused, confident in changing Stanley Cup Playoff narrative
Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly return to the Toronto Maple Leafs this season after another disappointing loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, eager to write a new story with a happy ending. "I think it's a proof of confidence in our group, and I think it's...
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
Prospects Notebook | Savoie 'electric' in 1st practice with Sabres
Notes from Wednesday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Seth Appert delivered a message to Matt Savoie during practice at LECOM Haborcenter on Wednesday, Savoie's first in a Buffalo Sabres uniform. "I was incredibly impressed with him and told him I was excited to have him on the ice because I missed...
Dufour Looking to Build Off Dream Season
After a QMJHL MVP, Memorial Cup and WJC gold, William Dufour is excited for his first Islanders training camp. William Dufour had the 2021-22 season most players dream about. In one year, he won the Memorial Cup, the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy for the Memorial Cup most valuable player, the Michel Briere Trophy for the QMJHL most valuable player and gold at World Juniors with Team Canada. Now, he's taking the next step in his hockey career at his first NHL camp.
