Ozzie Albies Continues to Thrive In The Minors

The Atlanta Braves have continued to play solid baseball even in the absence of their star second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies has been on the injured list for the past several months, forcing the Braves to rely heavily on young stars such as Vaughn Grissom. He underwent surgery on a...
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Ozzie Albies returns at perfect time for Braves’ postseason push

Ozzie Albies is making his triumphant return to the Atlanta Braves lineup this weekend. After missing three months of action because of a broken leg, Ozzie Albies’ return to the Atlanta Braves lineup is exactly what the reigning World Series champions needed in their postseason push, as well as in their title defense.
